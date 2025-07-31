Former Barcelona forward in hospital after being bitten by dog in his genital area

Former Barcelona forward Carles Perez was rushed to the hospital after a dog bit him in his genital area, MARCA reports. The incident occurred when the Spaniard was walking his own dog in Thessaloniki in Macedonia, Greece.

Perez joined Aris Thessaloniki on loan from Celta Vigo this summer and made his debut a week ago in the Conference League qualifier against Araz-Nakhchivan. The 27-year-old played the entire 90 minutes, but his team lost the game.

Perez was subject to the unfortunate accident when trying to protect his pet from another dog in a park in the Greek city. However, the situation wasn't serious, and the player has already been discharged from the hospital.

The report adds that the Spaniard received six stitches and is set to remain under observation. The player, though, is expected to be out for only a short period and should make his return soon.

Perez rose through the ranks at La Masia, before making his debut for Barcelona in 2019. He failed to cement his place in the starting XI, prompting the Catalans to send him out on loan to AS Roma in January 2020.

The Serie A side had an obligation to sign the player permanently that summer for €11m. The Spaniard moved to Celta Vigo in 2022, and spent last season on loan at Getafe. Perez registered two goals from 13 games for Barcelona during his stay at the club.

Will Eric Garcia extend his stay at Barcelona?

Eric Garcia

Eric Garcia has agreed to extend his stay at Barcelona until 2030, according to SPORT. The Spaniard's contract is due to expire at the end of next season, and his future is hanging in the balance.

Garcia was in and out of the starting XI last season, but remains highly valued by the Catalans. The 24-year-old's versatility was an asset for Hansi Flick last season, and the German reportedly considers him a key part of his plans.

Garcia operated at right-back, center back, and even in midfield last campaign. His future was subject to speculation in January, but Flick has always been advocating for his stay.

The German manager advised the LaLiga champions to tie the player down to a new deal. Garcia was eager to continue his association with Barcelona as well and is likely to serve as a backup for Jules Kounde in the squad. However, his extension is expected to throw Hector Fort's future up in the air.

