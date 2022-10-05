Former Barcelona and Liverpool striker Luis Suarez set for MLS move after World Cup - reports

According to RAC1, as reported by MARCA, former Barcelona and Liverpool marksman Luis Suarez could be set for a move to the MLS after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Suarez joined Uruguayan side Nacional after his contract with Atletico Madrid ended. While the star striker was linked with a move to multiple European clubs, he decided to make a comeback to his homeland ahead of the World Cup.

Suarez has since made 15 appearances for Nacional, scoring four goals and providing three assists for the club. His contract with the clubs runs out in November.

However, he has now been linked with a move to MLS side Los Angeles Galaxy after the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The likes of former Manchester United striker Javier Hernandez (aka Chicharito) and former Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig currently play for the club.

David Beckham-owned MLS side Inter Miami are also reportedly keen to acquire the player's signature.

Suarez was one of the best strikers in the world during his time in the top European leagues. He first came to prominence during his time at Ajax. The Uruguayan enjoyed a stellar stint in the Netherlands, scoring 111 goals and providing 69 assists in 159 games for the club.

Suarez then joined Liverpool in 2011, where got the world to notice his talent and ability. He scored 82 goals and provided 47 assists in 133 games for the Reds.

A move to Barcelona in 2014 kicked off the most trophy-laden stage of his phenomenal career. He scored 195 goals and assisted 113 more in 283 games for the Catalan club.

Suarez has also been a consistent part of the Uruguayan national team for more than a decade. He has scored 68 goals in 134 games for his national team.

Barcelona and Liverpool interested in signing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio

Barcelona and Liverpool are interested in Marco Asensio

According to football.london, Barcelona and Liverpool, along with Tottenham Hotspur, are interested in signing Real Madrid star Marco Asensio.

Asensio has fallen out of favor in the Spanish capital with the likes of Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo being preferred ahead of him by Carlo Ancelotti.

The Spain international has only played five games for Los Blancos so far this campaign, scoring one goal. His contract with the club will run out in June 2023. Overall, he has scored 50 goals and assisted a further 24 in 250 appearances across competitions for the current La Liga champions.

Asensio might be on his way out of the club with the Blaugrana and the Reds being among his potential suitors.

