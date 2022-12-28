Former Barcelona presidential candidate says club did not treat Lionel Messi well and blasts Laporta's 'so called levers' 

Former Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has blasted Barcelona's treatment of Lionel Messi and criticized current president Joan Laporta's financial policies at the club.

The Argentina icon had to leave Camp Nou in the summer of 2021 after it became clear that Barca could not afford his wages. He joined Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer and is currently in the final year of his contract.

Laporta has made numerous references to the Argentine forward in recent months amidst speculation of a potential return to Barcelona. However, nothing is set in stone and it isn't certain if he will ever wear the club's jersey on a football pitch again.

According to Font, who finished second behind Laporta in the 2021 Barcelona presidential election, Barca have let Messi down. He said (h/t GOAL):

"Barca have not lived up to the historical dimension of the figure of Messi. Let us hope that we can take perspective and make a proper analysis of everything. And that the conclusions also help us understand that, also in the world of emotions, good will, barbecues and determination are not enough."

Font has also taken aim at Laporta's financial policies at the club in recent months. Barca activated four economic levers to fund the arrivals of the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Andreas Christensen, Jules Kounde, and Franck Kessie this summer.

The total expenditure on transfer fees with regards to new signings this summer amounted to €137 million. However, the former Barca presidential candidate believes this has put the club's long-term future at risk.

He continued:

"The so-called levers have been closed without a plan, quickly and running , and they do not help the club's assets grow."

Barcelona defender admits desire to play with Lionel Messi

FIFA World Cup Stats @alimo_philip Lionel Messi at the FIFA World Cup;



2006

3 apps

1 goal

1 assist



2010

5 apps

0 goals

1 assist



2014

7 apps

4 goals

1 assist



2018

4 apps

1 goal

2 assists



2022

7 apps

7 goals

3 assists



🏟️2 Finals

🏅2 Golden Balls

1 World Cup Trophy Lionel Messi at the FIFA World Cup;20063 apps1 goal1 assist20105 apps0 goals1 assist20147 apps4 goals1 assist20184 apps1 goal2 assists20227 apps7 goals3 assists🏟️2 Finals🏅2 Golden Balls1 World Cup Trophy 🇦🇷Lionel Messi at the FIFA World Cup;🇩🇪2006👕3 apps⚽️1 goal🅰️1 assist🇿🇦2010👕5 apps🚫0 goals🅰️1 assist🇧🇷2014👕7 apps⚽️4 goals🅰️1 assist🇷🇺2018👕4 apps⚽️1 goal🅰️2 assists 🇶🇦2022👕7 apps⚽️7 goals🅰️3 assists 🏟️2 Finals🏅2 Golden Balls🏆1 World Cup Trophy https://t.co/wwMLeXklc6

Eric Garcia signed for Barcelona from Manchester City in the summer of 2021. The centre-back, however, never got the chance to play alongside the PSG forward.

The Argentine forward left the club as a free agent that very summer. Garcia has now expressed his admiration for the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and said that he would sign him for Barca if he could.

Garcia told Gerard Romero:

"Messi is the best. He has shown it in this World Cup. If I could only sign one player, I would sign Messi."

The PSG playmaker won the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina in Qatar. He won the Golden Ball for his efforts as he ended the tournament with seven goals and three assists.

Poll : 0 votes