Former Barcelona star chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has given his verdict on the Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The Chilean star believes that the Argentinean is head and shoulders above the rest of the world, including Cristiano Ronaldo.

Lionel Messi rose through the ranks at Camp Nou and soon established himself as one of the modern greats of football. The Argentine has found immense success with Barcelona, winning countless titles and individual trophies as well. That also includes a record six Ballon d’Ors, the highest honor in football in the modern age.

Cristiano Ronaldo is no small fry either. The Portuguese, who has won five Ballon d’Or trophies, established himself at Manchester United, before coming into his own at Real Madrid.

He spent a decade at the Santiago Bernabeu and touched the pinnacle of his goal-scoring capabilities, before moving on to Juventus. It was during his time in Spain that Cristiano Ronaldo’s rivalry with Lionel Messi further divided the world into two.

And now, Arturo Vidal has revealed where his loyalties lie in that debate.

There’s no comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, says Vidal

Vidal joined Barcelona from Bayern Munich in the summer of 2018 and went on to make 96 appearances for the Catalans, scoring 11 goals.

He departed this summer for Inter Milan, after winning one La Liga title and one Supercopa de Espana with Barcelona, but recently revealed that Lionel Messi remains in his heart.

Weighing in on Cristiano Ronaldo’s rivalry with the Argentinean, Vidal claimed that there was no comparison between the two as Lionel Messi was far superior. He said:

"There is no comparison between Messi and Ronaldo. Leo is from another planet."

Vidal also reflected on his friendship with Messi which, he said, would last for life.

"Of the two years I spent with him, many things have remained in my heart. A beautiful friendship was born between us, a relationship that will remain forever. United for life," Vidal added.

Lionel Messi #Messi shows it again today,off the bench.Cold.He can beat anyone,anywhere,anytime,individual foes or teams.He`s accomplished this like no one else,at every level...but he can`t beat time... & we all should accept this & recognize the beauty in it. — Ray Hudson (@RayHudson) November 8, 2020

Vidal also revealed that the opportunity to be reunited with Antonio Conte influenced his decision to join Inter Milan. He continued:

"I’m here above all for Conte. We had three years together at Juventus and that was an unforgettable experience. He wanted me too, we talked a lot last summer and the club did everything possible to ensure I joined Inter."

The 33-year-old remains hungry for another Serie A triumph and revealed that he dreams of winning the Champions League too.

"I am so hungry to win Serie A again and am dreaming of the Champions League trophy. I hope to get a tattoo of it, once I win," Vidal concluded.