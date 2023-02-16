Former Barcelona star details minor difference between PSG's Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona

Former Barcelona midfielder Bernd Schuster has highlighted the minor difference between PSG superstar Lionel Messi and his fellow Argentine great Diego Maradona. Schuster explained that seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi is more of a reserved person, while former Napoli star Maradona had a more outward personality.

Comparisons between Messi and Maradona have had a spike since the PSG maestro led Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph in Qatar. He bagged seven goals and three assists for the Albiceleste. Schuster believes he showed seniority in the tournament.

“We have seen a more veteran Messi. He is no longer the young boy who made everyone fall in love with his football, and it was the only thing that mattered to him. With his seniority, with his age, he has grown a lot,” the German told Super Depor Radio (h/t AS).

He then proceeded to explain the minor detail that separates the two Argentine icons from each other, saying:

“There is only one small difference that I see between Diego and Leo and that is that Diego was more outward. He told everyone what he felt. Messi is not so capable of saying, ‘I’m dying for my country; I’m dying for my people’. He thinks about it inside; it’s what comes to me. Diego transmitted a lot of what he felt to his teammates, to his fans; that’s why everyone loved him so much. Messi keeps it to himself, but his attitude on the field is similar."

Schuster went on to praise Messi for not choosing to retire from the national team after winning the World Cup. He said:

“Messi can still play for a few years. For that, he keeps the desire. He has football in his head. It’s in a comfortable place, as is Paris; it’s a comfortable club for him. He no longer has that requirement like the greats of Europe. Of course, they will want to win the Champions League, at least once, after so many years trying. There he can play a couple more years."

Lionel Messi's impressive numbers for PSG this season

Lionel Messi has turned the tide in Paris.

Lionel Messi has made 26 appearances for the Parisians across competitions this season, recording 15 goals and 14 assists. That includes ten goals and as many assists in Ligue 1, four goals and as many assists in the Champions League as well as one goal in the Coupe de France.

Meanwhile, it's worth noting that the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has less than five months left in his contract with the Parisians. However, there's no indication yet that he will extend his stay in the French capital.

According to reports, Lionel Messi could bid farewell to the Parc des Princes in the summer. A return to Barcelona or a switch to Saudi Arabian are touted to be among the options on the table.

