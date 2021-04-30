Former Barcelona star offers advice to Lionel Messi on future move

Luis Suarez has offered advice to Lionel Messi on his future at Barcelona. The Atletico Madrid star believes the Argentine should stay at Camp Nou and not leave for another club.

Lionel Messi was looking to leave Barcelona last summer as he felt the club were not going in the right direction. Manchester City and PSG showed interest straight away, with widespread reports suggesting the Argentine had spoken with both clubs.

Lionel Messi was not happy with then Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu and came close to leaving the club after the sale of Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid. The Uruguayan striker has always been a good friend of the Argentine and has offered advice to him once again.

In an interview with TV3 (via AS), Suarez said:

"The best thing would be to finish his career where he has been happier. If you ask me, as a friend, I'll tell you that I don't see him anywhere other than Barcelona, it wouldn't be good for him. But he will be the one to make the decision. Barcelona is the team that has given him everything and he has also given everything to the club."

Xavi stunned at Barcelona disappointing Lionel Messi

Xavi has questioned his former club and claimed they have not taken full advantage of having Lionel Messi in the squad. The Spaniard believes the club would have won a lot more titles if they had the Argentine happy.

He said:

"That he has not felt happy in what I consider to be the club of my life makes me sad, and something has had to be done very badly for Leo to not feel happy. You have to make sure that Leo is happy, because with a happy and content Leo you have more numbers to win titles.

"Many times I've had the impression that Leo has not been happy on the pitch, that he has been sad, and it makes me sad as a cule [Barcelona supporter] that we have not taken advantage of him enough in recent years."

Despite Lionel Messi scoring early, Barcelona lost to Granada last night and failed to move into top spot in La Liga. With just 5 games left, the Catalan side could have taken a one-point lead over Atletico Madrid but are now sitting 3rd – two points behind them and level with Real Madrid.