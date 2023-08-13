Former Bayern Munich player blasts Thomas Tuchel after German Super Cup defeat to RB Leipzig

Didi Hamann blasted Thomas Tuchel after Bayern Munich suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup. Dani Olmo scored a hat-trick in the game for Leipzig.

Since Tuchel took over in the middle of the 2022-23 season, the team were knocked out of the DFB Pokal and the UEFA Champions League. While the Bavarians won the Bundesliga, lack of consistency has been an issue for the German club.

After the loss to Leipzig in the Supercup, Hamann blasted Kane as he said (via Daily Mail):

"His record since he's been in Munich has been disastrous. You need guidance. Two weeks ago he denied Kimmich the ability to play in the position he played in yesterday. Bayern did not show unity. Leipzig were hungrier."

Hamann further shared his take on why Bayern Munich might be struggling as he said:

"There can only be two reasons why it isn't working. First: The team is divided within. Second: Or the team has a problem with the coach. The fact that Tuchel pilloried the team was definitely not well received there."

Thomas Tuchel apologized to Harry Kane as Bayern Munich debut ended in defeat

Harry Kane's Bayern Munich debut was far from ideal as England's most prolific striker was part of the team that suffered a 3-0 defeat against RB Leipzig in the DFL Supercup.

Bayern coach Thomas Tuchel issued an apology to Kane for the team's performance in the game. Tuhchel told the media after the match against Leipzig (via Daily Mirror):

“We don’t expect him to be the superhero. We just expect him to be who he is. A top guy, a top goalscorer and a top personality. I feel sorry for him. We did not create. We did not keep the momentum going. We did not create enough for him. He will help us a lot. We need exactly his attitude. To help us step out of the circle of repetitive performances like this.”

Tuchel further added that the team have lessons to learn from Kane as he said:

"Harry went to bed at three or four o’clock, after his medical. We need to learn from him. He does not need to learn from us. He will help us a lot to escape the cycle or poor performances we have been having.”

With Harry Kane, Bayern Munich have a top striker in their hands. Given the England captain's proven quality in European football, he can be expected to find his feat at the Allianz Arena soon.