Former Chelsea and Arsenal star David Luiz stretchered off after falling to pitch off the ball

Former Arsenal and Chelsea footballer David Luiz was taken off the pitch in tears on a stretcher during Flamengo's decisive 2-0 triumph over Cruzeiro yesterday (October 20).

Medical examinations were swiftly conducted, eventually relieving concerns about any fractured bones. Flamengo, in a formal statement, revealed (via The Sun):

"Athlete David Luiz underwent tests after suffering a serious sprain in his right ankle. The procedure ruled out the possibility of a fracture and the defender will continue treatment in CT."

Though spared the worst-case scenario, the former Premier League defender will still find himself relegated to the sidelines, missing Flamengo's upcoming two fixtures. It's a significant blow for the club, as they lose a seasoned campaigner, who made 57 appearances for Brazil across seven years.

After conquering the Premier League and Champions League with Chelsea, Luiz switched allegiances to join Arsenal. Though the silverware at the Emirates wasn't as illustrious, he still hoisted the FA Cup in 2020. But when his contract lapsed a year later, the center-back elected to return to Brazil.

Juventus mull over swap deal for Dusan Vlahovic linked to Chelsea and Arsenal

The hunt for a top-tier striker has Premier League powerhouses Chelsea and Arsenal circling around Juventus' talisman Dusan Vlahovic. Italian sources now claim that the Serie A titans are considering a swap deal for the coveted forward.

For Chelsea, their pursuit of an experienced goalscorer has been catalyzed by the underwhelming performance of Nicolas Jackson, who has scored just twice in seven games. Arsenal, meanwhile, see the acquisition of a prolific striker as the missing link for Premier League glory.

Earlier murmurs had linked Juventus to a potential swap involving Romelu Lukaku, but that deal fell through. Italian transfer journalist Gianluca Di Marzio weighed in on the matter in an interview with InsideSport (via Football London):

"The situation for Vlahovic is that Juventus tried to do the swap deal with Chelsea but it collapsed and now they don’t have Lukaku to get in this deal. They are trying to let Vlahovic play and try to sell him in June because if he plays and scores, he will have international suitors."

"I don’t think Juventus will sell him in January but they will listen to offers because at Juventus, at this moment, they listen to every offer they get about their players," he added.

Adding some credence to these speculations, Tutto Juve corroborated the story, flagging the Premier League giants as keen parties. Both clubs are reportedly prepared to shell out the steep €80 million asking price for Vlahovic.