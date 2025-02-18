Former Chelsea and Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud robbed of £400k worth assets - Reports

According to talkSPORT, former Arsenal and Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has lost around £400k worth of jewelry following a robbery at his home in Los Angeles, America. After enjoying a fruitful career in Europe, the French striker moved to MLS club LAFC last summer.

Ad

The robbery took place earlier this month, as per reports, and was called in by Olivier Giroud's wife, Jennifer. No arrests have been made in the case, but the police are still investigating.

Giroud is best known for his spell in the Premier League with Arsenal and Chelsea and his exploits with the French national team. He is France's record goalscorer with 57 goals from 137 appearances. He helped his nation win the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia and the 2021 UEFA Nations League.

Ad

Trending

"I wanted to become happier again by playing, so I left – it is as simple as that" - When Olivier Giroud explained his decision to leave Arsenal for Chelsea

In May 2019, Olivier Giroud explained his decision to leave Arsenal for Chelsea. The striker left the north London side in January 2018 to join their west London rivals. He helped the Blues win the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League in his three-and-a-half years at the club.

Ad

Speaking about his decision, the Frenchman said (via The Mirror):

“I went to see the coach to ask him where he was with Aubameyang. I put him under a bit of pressure, like my agent, who I spoke to several times a day. It is normal. I did not want to be deprived of going to Chelsea which was the best solution for me. The coach immediately said to me: 'Don't worry, I will do my best so that you are happy'. On one side, it was normal. I had never asked to leave."

Ad

"On the other, I knew that he would not cause problems given the relationship we had always had. He even said to me that it would p*** him off if I did not go to (the World Cup in) Russia. It was frustrating at Arsenal obviously. For a year and a half, it went from bad to worse. I could no longer continue like that."

Ad

The 2018 World Cup winner concluded, saying:

"I could not bring myself to spend another year at Arsenal and remain a reserve, even a second reserve. The future looked gloomy with the arrival of a new striker (Aubameyang). I wanted to become happier again by playing, so I left – it is as simple as that.”

Olivier Giroud scored 39 goals and provided 14 assists in 119 games for Chelsea. He helped them win the Europa League in his first season, scoring against the Gunners in the final in a 4-1 victory in Azerbaijan.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback