Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard opens up about interest in West Ham star

Former Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted that he is a big fan of West Ham player Declan Rice and was very keen on bringing the player to Stamford Bridge.

Lampard was sacked from his position at Chelsea in January after a bad run of results. Chelsea signed Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Edouard Mendy, Ben Chilwell and broke their transfer record for Kai Havertz. However, despite a huge spending spree in the summer, Lampard still failed to deliver results.

The former Chelsea manager has now revealed that he wanted Declan Rice in a defensive midfield role but could not get him because Chelsea had invested so much elsewhere.

“Now you see him in the England squad and quickly you don’t see an England team without Declan in it,” said Lampard. We are fortunate to have him in England and West Ham are fortunate to have him.

“He’s a leader and it is clear that he’s destined for great things. I have probably given it away with how I spoke about him but I think it’s common knowledge that I was a big fan of his. It didn’t happen [Chelsea signing him] for various reasons, but we brought in a lot of players in the summer," explained Lampard.

Frank Lampard eyeing a return to management after Chelsea dismissal

Lampard also opened up on his desire to return to coaching soon, stating that he is for the right time and opportunity while also maintaining his love for the game.

“It would be something I’m very keen to do it at the right time and place. My eyes are always on it,” said Lampard. “I’m always watching football and trying to get better. I’ll try and find the right time and right opportunity. I’m very keen to get working again. I try to. As I say, how much it consumes you when you’re in it is a big deal. You cannot take away your love of the game."

Chelsea hired Thomas Tuchel after Frank Lampard's dismissal and the German is doing a superb job at the helm, losing just once since his appointment. Chelsea have also all but secured a place in the Championships League semi-finals under Tuchel. They hold a 2-0 lead over Porto ahead of their second-leg quarterfinal meeting next Tuesday.