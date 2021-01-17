Former Chelsea defender William Gallas urges the Blues to sign 'unbelievable' Declan Rice

In a recent interview, former Chelsea and Arsenal defender William Gallas revealed said that Frank Lampard's team should make West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice their top transfer priority.

"He’s a good player. For his age, he’s unbelievable," said Gallas. "He looks like he has a strong personality, I think he would be a good signing for Chelsea."

The Frenchman opined that Rice has all the makings of a top-class player but will have to leave West Ham for greener pastures to live up to his optimum potential.

"Very strong and technically, he’s almost got everything. For me, he has to leave West Ham to get to the next level because he could be a top-class player," said Gallas. "To be a top-class player, he has to train everyday alongside top-class players, which is why for me he has to leave West Ham next season."

Since 2018-19, Declan Rice has made more ball recoveries than any other outfield player in the Premier League. 🧹



The choice for holding midfield was pretty simple - https://t.co/mAl9c9Nvbb pic.twitter.com/EPAj7UgJpp — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 31, 2020

'No regrets' following Declan Rice's departure from Chelsea's youth team- Frank Lampard

Speaking ahead of West Ham's visit to Chelsea in December, Blues boss Frank Lampard revealed that despite Declan Rice's outstanding progress over the years, there are no regrets at Chelsea for letting him go.

"In terms of our end, I don’t think I’d use the word 'regret'. Our academy is one of the best in the world. You look at our first team now, at the players we’ve produced that are in or around the first team squad, we’ve got so many," said Lampard.

1 - Declan Rice is the first West Ham player to score for England since Matthew Upson in June 2010 (vs Germany). Opener. #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/ztHFyX8DBf — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2020

Rice was a part of the Chelsea youth setup before leaving for West Ham, where he established himself as one of the first names in the starting lineup and a leader in the dressing room.

"He’s a fantastic player for West Ham and England, so fair play because his journey after leaving Chelsea and going to West Ham, it is a good story to hear. There are lots of those stories for different reasons at whatever level, and that shows a strength of character," said the Chelsea manager.

Lampard was very complimentary about the Chelsea academy product but said that not all talented players get their chance at a top-tier football club.

"It’s not easy; it’s not an exact science to pick or choose players. But the academy work brilliantly here and bring through a lot of players. Let’s give him (Declan Rice) personal credit for going and making the great start to his career that he’s had at West Ham," said Frank Lampard.