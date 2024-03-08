Former Chelsea forward names three current Premier League wingers who are better than Mohamed Salah

Former Chelsea forward Carlton Cole hasn't included Mohamed Salah in his shortlist of the three best wingers in the Premier League at the moment.

Salah, since joining Liverpool in 2017, has been magnificent for the Reds. The Egyptian has been a constant threat from the right and has scored 205 goals and provided 89 assists in 334 appearances for the Merseysiders.

Cole, though, left out Salah from his shortlist, naming Manchester City's Phil Foden, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, and West Ham United's Mohamed Kudus as the three best wingers in the league at the moment.

Cole told ESPN (via CaughtOffside):

“I don’t know if you can count it but [Phil] Foden, he’s definitely up there. [Bukayo] Saka and [Mohammed] Kudus, I gotta go with Kudus.”

While Salah has recently struggled with a hamstring injury, when fit, the Egyptian's output has been phenomenal. The 31-year-old has scored 19 goals and provided 10 assists in 29 appearances across competitions at the moment.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are currently leading the Premier League title race with 63 points from 27 matches, leading second-placed Manchester City by a point. They have already won the Leagues Cup this season and are in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup.

Romelu Lukaku addresses Chelsea future

Romelu Lukaku was on the scoresheet as AS Roma recently hammered Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0 in the Europa League. The Belgian has now scored 18 goals and provided four assists in 35 appearances across competitions this season.

Lukaku, however, is currently on loan from Chelsea. When asked about his long-term future, the striker handled the questions cautiously, saying (via Football Italia):

“I don’t want to cause controversy in England, I have to be intelligent about this.”

Lukaku caused controversy at Chelsea after previously stating in an interview that he regretted leaving Inter Milan. He has so far made 59 appearances for Chelsea in his second spell of the club, scoring 15 goals and providing three assists.