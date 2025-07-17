Former Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri rushed to hospital after feeling unwell in high temperature pre-season training, Lazio release statement

Ex-Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri was rushed to hospital for treatment after he fell ill during pre-season training with his Lazio side in Rome. The 66-year-old manager returned from a second sabbatical to take charge of the capital city club this summer ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Lazio released an official statement detailing what happened to the Italian tactician that warranted his trip to the hospital. The club revealed (via GOAL) that Sarri is in a good state of health and even took charge of training on the same evening after he was given the all-clear at the hospital.

"Coach Sarri is returning to Formello and, as scheduled, will lead the training session at 6:00 PM as usual. This morning, he underwent a thorough fitness check, more comprehensive than the tests conducted on the players at the Training Centre."

On the day off his illness, Sarri oversaw training in high temperature conditions of over 30°C, with the heat apparently affecting him. The club will likely work to minimise his exposure in these summer conditions to avoid a repeat of his illness during the course of pre-season.

Maurizio Sarri took over from Marco Baroni, who stepped down from his position as Lazio boss at the end of the 2024-25 season after a year in charge. Sarri, once of Chelsea and Juventus, will be tasked with getting the side back to Europe after they failed to qualify for any continental competition for the 2025-26 season.

Former Chelsea star completes permanent Premier League switch

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic has completed a move to fellow Premier League side Bournemouth on a permanent basis this summer. The Serbia international has joined the Cherries for £25 million after spending two years on the books of the Blues.

Petrovic joined the Blues from MLS side New England Revolution in the summer of 2023 and played under Mauricio Pochettino. He was sent out on loan to sister club Strasbourg by Enzo Maresca last summer, and the 25-year-old enjoyed a successful stint in France. He was Strasbourg's Player of the Season as they secured a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League by finishing seventh in Ligue 1.

Djordje Petrovic had interest from multiple clubs, including Sunderland, after making a clear decision to leave Chelsea this summer. He made 31 appearances for the Blues and had an agreement with the club to leave if his valuation was matched. They Blues have pocketed a tidy profit on their initial £14 million investment with the sale.

