Former Chelsea player Milan Lalkovic says 26-year-old star looks 'reborn' after Real Madrid performance

Former Chelsea player Milan Lalkovic has heaped praise on German striker Timo Werner after his performance against Real Madrid in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Werner scored Chelsea's third goal on the night to give his side a 4-3 aggregate lead over Los Blancos.

Rodrygo scored Real Madrid's opening goal in the 80th minute to level the tie before Karim Benzema broke Chelsea's hearts by scoring his side's second goal in the first half of extra-time. A number of Chelsea stars were lauded for their performances in what was, arguably, the most important game of the Blues' season.

Lalkovic singled out Timo Werner for praise after the game, describing him as 'reborn' on Twitter.

The 26-year-old went into the game against Los Blancos on the back of a brace against Southampton in the Premier League on Sunday. Werner led his side to a 6-0 victory over the Saints and helped them tighten their grip on third place in the league table.

Werner endured a difficult start to life at Stamford Bridge after joining the club from RB Leipzig in a deal worth £47.7 million last summer. He scored just 12 goals in 50 appearances last season.

The German's form seemed to be going from bad to worse this season, as he had managed to score just seven goals in 29 appearances in all competitions. However, his last two performances have led many fans and pundits to believe he could still have a future at Stamford Bridge.

Standard Sport @standardsport



"One of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt, with his very presence frightening the life out of Real’s defenders."



hands out his player ratings to the Blues performers in Madrid.

bit.ly/3rmurUE Timo Werner -"One of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt, with his very presence frightening the life out of Real’s defenders." @jamesrobsonES hands out his player ratings to the Blues performers in Madrid. Timo Werner - 9️⃣"One of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt, with his very presence frightening the life out of Real’s defenders."@jamesrobsonES hands out his player ratings to the Blues performers in Madrid. bit.ly/3rmurUE

Timo Werner's resurgence at Chelsea could lead to the departure of Romelu Lukaku

Chelsea v Brentford - Premier League

According to Si.com, Timo Werner was considering a return to the Bundesliga after struggling to cope with the speed and physical demands of the Premier League. The German had also fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old's recent resurgence could lead to him staying at Chelsea in an attempt to repay Thomas Tuchel for the faith the Blues boss has shown in him.

This could potentially lead to the departure of Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku. The 28-year-old joined the Blues from Inter Milan for a club-record fee of £97.5 million last summer. Lukaku was expected to be the player who would lead Tuchel's side to a Premier League title.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Senior figures at Inter Milan are now more open to Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku returning to the club.



(Source: Daily Mirror) Senior figures at Inter Milan are now more open to Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku returning to the club.(Source: Daily Mirror) 🚨 Senior figures at Inter Milan are now more open to Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku returning to the club. (Source: Daily Mirror) https://t.co/kMn8AnU4wx

However, the Belgian failed to live up to his price tag. He has scored just 12 goals in 36 appearances this season and has fallen out of favor with Thomas Tuchel.

Lukaku has fallen behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order. He ould see his game time diminish even further if Werner continues to produce the goods for the Premier League giants. As per Calciomercato, the Belgian is keen to return to Inter Milan this summer.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar