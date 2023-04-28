Former Chelsea star claims Frank Lampard will be 'lucky to be in the Championship' following current poor stint with the Blues

Former Chelsea midfielder Craig Burley has claimed that Frank Lampard will not get a managerial job in the Premier League.

Lampard began his managerial career with Derby County and took them to the play-off final, where they lost against Aston Villa. He was then appointed Chelsea manager but was sacked in January 2021 after a string of poor results.

The Englishman then joined Everton in January 2022 but was again sacked earlier this year after a miserable run of form. Lampard has now taken over as a caretaker manager of the Blues until the end of the season.

However, the Englishman has lost all five of his games so far. He has won just one out of his previous 19 games for Chelsea and Everton. Keeping this form in mind, Burley has stated that Lampard might find it hard to get a job even at a Championship club. He told ESPN:

“I think he will [get another coaching job]. I think he will, but no chance [in the Premier League], no. Maybe in some sense lucky to be in the Championship. Because I look at a lot of these clubs in the Championship and they have got ambitions of coming to the Premier League."

He added:

"I know he was close with Derby and got to the play-off final against Aston Villa, but that was before all this happened. So I don’t know where he is going."

Everton replaced Lampard with Sean Dyche earlier this season. The Blues, meanwhile, have been heavily linked with Mauricio Pochettino.

Chelsea's remaining fixtures this season

It has been an abysmal campaign for the west London side, who are currently 11th in the Premier League table. They haven't won any of their previous eight games across competitions, losing six. They lost 2-0 against Brentford at Stamford Bridge in their previous game.

Chelsea will next face their London rivals and league leaders Arsenal at the Emirates on Tuesday, May 2. They will then face Bournemouth away and Nottingham Forest at home.

The Blues will finish their season with three tough fixtures. They will face Manchester City and Manchester United away before hosting Newcastle United in their final game.

