Former Chelsea star handed 5-year ban from football after argument with Samuel Eto'o: Reports

Ex-Chelsea midfielder Geremi has been slapped with a five-year ban by the Cameroonian Football Federation (Fecafoot). In a statement, they announced that Geremi would be prevented from getting involved in all football activities for five years while also being fined 10 million West African francs.

The statement read (via TribalFootball):

"We declare Geremi Sorel Njitap, the president of Synafoc, guilty of breaking the behaviour rules of our code of ethics.

"We sentence him to a ban from all forms of football activity for five years, and to a fine of 10 million West African francs (£13,000). He has 10 days to submit a written appeal."

Tribal Football claim that the possible reason behind it was an altercation with Cameroon legend Samuel Eto'o during the African Cup of Nations in 2023. Geremi is expected to appeal the decision.

The Cameroonian midfielder spent time at Chelsea in the early 2000s and was a part of the Blues' title-winning squads in 2004-05 and 2005-06. Eto'o meanwhile, made a name for himself with Barcelona and Inter Milan and spent a solitary campaign at Stamford Bridge in 2013-14.

Arsenal among clubs monitoring situation around Chelsea forward: Reports

Madueke could leave Stamford Bridge in the summer.

Chelsea star Noni Madueke is reportedly the subject of transfer interest from multiple clubs including Arsenal. According to The Telegraph, the winger could make the shift to north London.

While the report adds that a move is unlikely, the player is not considered untouchable at the club. He was one of Enzo Maresca's most-used attackers last season, collecting seven goals and three assists in 32 league games. He joined the side in the winter of 2023 from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven for a reported fee of €33 million.

However, Chelsea's continued influx of talent means the 23-year-old could see his starting spot threatened. Highly regarded teenager Estevao Willian is set to join after the Club World Cup while Sporting's Geovany Quenda will arrive next summer. Pedro Neto has also been impressive in bursts for the side in the right flank.

Thus, a move to Arsenal could benefit the winger if he fails to secure regular minutes at Stamford Bridge. While Bukayo Saka will be the pencilled-in starter at right wing, Madueke could occupy the left flank, a position he played in for a few games at Chelsea.

