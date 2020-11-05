Former Chelsea star Joe Cole points out Frank Lampard's selection dilemma after Rennes win

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has pointed out that manager Frank Lampard has a 'great problem' on his hands following Chelsea's 3-0 win over Rennes.

The Blues won in their UEFA Champions League group stage encounter on Wednesday thanks to goals from Timo Werner and Tammy Abraham. With the victory, Chelsea have now gone seven games unbeaten in all competitions.

With his goal, Tammy Abraham became the first Chelsea player since Willian in 2015 to score in three consecutive Champions League starts. Werner, on the other hand, now has ten goals and three assists in his last 14 appearances for both Chelsea and former club RB Leipzig, in the Champions League.

Chelsea also have exciting attacking names like Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, Olivier Giroud, and Mason Mount fighting for a spot in the playing XI. And Cole believes that it’s an enviable headache to have for Lampard.

‘It’s a great problem for Frank because he’s got so many players now making a case.'



Chelsea players have given Frank Lampard something to think about: Joe Cole

Former Chelsea player Joe Cole praised Tammy Abraham's strike and pointed out that the young English striker was pushing for a first-team place. Cole said:

"He [Abraham] kept at it tonight, didn’t he? His movement for the goal was lovely. It was a good finish. He’s had to take that on the half volley, open his body up, it’s not easy so it’s a nice one for Tammy."

Cole thinks that having so many options was a ‘great problem’ to have for Lampard.

"It’s a great problem for Frank because he’s got so many players now making a case. All of the front boys are scoring, midfielders are getting on the ball, he’s given Frank something to think about," he noted.

The Englishman reserved special praise for Chelsea full-back Reece James, who picked up an assist for Abraham’s goal.

"I’ve always known the lad’s talent but he’s taken to professional first-team elite football like a duck to water. His technique and his ability to put it on a sixpence anywhere from anywhere sort of 30 yards near the goal, he can put it where he wants. His right foot is that good," Cole added.

Cole also appeared curious about how England manager Gareth Southgate would accommodate James, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Kyle Walker in the national team. He continued:

"It’s going to be interesting trying to shoehorn him into a team with Trent, with Kyle, we’ve got so many great right-backs. But he’s got the ability to play in two or three different positions, like the other two have as well."

The 38-year-old concluded by saying that there was abundant talent in the English national team. It is an observation that also applies to this current Chelsea outfit.