Former Chelsea star Oscar provides transfer advice to Mason Mount amid links to Manchester United and Liverpool

Former Chelsea midfielder Oscar has stated that Mason Mount, who has been linked with Manchester United and Liverpool, should leave the club if he is unhappy.

Mount's contract with the Blues expires next summer, and the negotiations on a new contract have failed so far. He hasn't been able to make a big impact this season, contributing just three goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions.

The England international has been linked with a move to Liverpool or Manchester United in the summer (via Football365).

Speaking about Mount, Oscar, who spent five years at Stamford Bridge from 2012 to 2017, told talkSPORT:

“I think when you have a difficult season, not only for Mount but for the team, it’s hard to talk about the players. When you have a difficult season, a lot of people think that the players don’t deserve to stay in the team anymore."

He added:

"But I think Chelsea have a lot of good young players. Sometimes it’s better to keep these players and see if the coach wants these players for the team. Maybe he [Mount] can come back to play at the level that he can play at."

Oscar stated that if Mount is happy, he should stay at the club but leave if that's not the case. The Brazilian said:

“Of course, he wants to play and he wants to play more. I think if he’s not happy at Chelsea, sometimes it’s better to find another team. If he’s still happy and if he wants to try and be a great player at Chelsea, he needs to stay.”

Mount, 24, has contributed 33 goals and 37 assists in 195 senior appearances for the west London side.

Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United's remaining fixtures

Liverpool FC v Manchester United - Premier League

The Blues are set to face Manchester United at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Thursday, May 25.

It has been an abysmal campaign for them, as they sit 12th in the league table and have won only one of their previous 12 games across competitions. The west London side will end their campaign at home against Newcastle United on May 28.

Manchester United, meanwhile, will face Fulham on the final day of the Premier League after facing Chelsea on Thursday. They are fourth in the league table, three points above fifth-placed Liverpool, with a game in hand. The Red Devils will also face rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3.

Liverpool will end their campaign against relegated Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.

