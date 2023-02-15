Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin doesn't believe 'limited' €100m target is good enough to join top clubs

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin claims that AC Milan forward Rafael Leao is limited and isn't good enough to join a top club. The Blues have been linked with a move for the Portuguese attacker.

Milan are reportedly willing to listen to offers of around €100 million for Leao. Graham Potter's side and their Premier League rivals Manchester City are keeping tabs. The 23-year-old is said to have frustrated the Rossonerri by refusing to extend his contract at the San Siro, which expires next year.

Leao has earned plaudits this season for his pace and agility up front. He has scored nine goals and contributed nine assists in 30 games across competitions. However, Nevin reckons that the attacker is limited and that he doesn't possess the quality needed for a top club. He told BBC Radio 5 Live:

“Rafael Leao is a special player and he does special things. But that final return is much, much too limited for the top teams to consider him."

WhoScored.com @WhoScored 🤤 Rafael Leao completed 8 successful dribbles last night; no player has registered more in a single Champions League game this season 🤤 Rafael Leao completed 8 successful dribbles last night; no player has registered more in a single Champions League game this season https://t.co/UsoqOMKixn

The Portuguese wideman featured in Milan's 1-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Champions League last 16 on Tuesday (February 14).He also impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Portugal, appearing five times and scoring two goals. Leao has caught the eye of many, including Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand, who deemed him to be a special player.

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta heaps praise on new signing Joao Felix

Joao Felix has shone for Chelsea.

Chelsea secured the loan signing of Atletico Madrid in the January transfer window. The Portuguese forward has arrived at Stamford Bridge until the end of the season. Despite picking up a red card on his debut, he has impressed, scoring in his second game which was a 1-1 draw at West Ham United.

Azpilicueta likes what he's seen from Felix during training sessions with the former Benfica attacker. The veteran defender was also surprised Atletico allowed him to leave the La Liga club on loan (via the Express

"I knew him from Atletico Madrid when we played against them and from watching their games in La Liga."

He continued:

"I was quite surprised when he arrived because we know the quality he has. He’s amazing in training and in the last game against West Ham, he showed the way he can turn, create spaces, play passes."

Azpilicueta then spoke of his qualities in training and his enthusiasm of seeing him progress with the team this season:

"In training, he has been unbelievable, honestly very good. He scored the other day too and that will help with his confidence... I am looking forward to seeing him in the team and performing at this level."

João Félix @joaofelix70

Back soon, blues 🤍

Thanks for the support It’s not about how it starts , it’s about how it ends.Back soon, bluesThanks for the support It’s not about how it starts , it’s about how it ends.Back soon, blues 💙🤍Thanks for the support https://t.co/K1fRQm7kN1

Felix struggled for game time at the Wanda Metropolitano before joining Chelsea. It remains to be seen if the west Londoners will look to strike a permanent deal for the player in the summer.

Poll : 0 votes