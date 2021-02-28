Former Chelsea star Willian lifts the lid on problems with Antonio Conte 

Former Chelsea winger Willian has scrutinized Antonio Conte's man-management skills at Chelsea. The Brazilian was understood to have had a strained relationship off the pitch with Conte, who managed Chelsea for two full seasons before facing the sack.

The Italian mastermind revolutionized the three-man system in the Premier League, steering Chelsea to the title only a year after they had finished in 10th place. The following term, Conte lifted the FA Cup with the Blues.

However, a reported fallout with the board as well as his troublesome ties with players had his Chelsea career cut short. Willian highlighted the same while speaking to UOL (via Metro):

'Look, I think he’s a great coach. A great coach, he has some ideas, he works a lot tactically, the defensive part as well. I think that, in the field, the way of working I have nothing to say. He’s a really hard-working guy. He’s a great coach. The problem he had was management, how to manage the group."

Willian, like many other Chelsea teammates, took to social media to express his joy after winning the FA Cup. However, the veteran hid Conte's face in the image with a series of 'trophy emoticons', fuelling rumors of a rift with his manager.

Adding that he also endured problems with Conte, the former Chelsea man disclosed:

"That’s what he lacked, which is why he ended up having a lot of problems with several players, including me too. So that was really it. I think he was unable to manage and understand that there were many different players, from different countries, players considered stars. Important players for the club too. So I think he lacked that understanding."

Despite the fractious nature of the man, Conte can be regarded as one of Chelsea's best managers in the recent past.

'Serial winner' Conte created a new-look Chelsea

Antonio Conte was a self-proclaimed serial winner

The first man to guide a team to 30 wins in the Premier League's modern era was none other than Antonio Conte. For a manager to do it with absolutely no experience in English football, in his first-ever season, is an outstanding achievement.

Conte, however, has been slated for his man-management skills in the past. He was the driving force behind Diego Costa's departure from Chelsea after reportedly telling the striker that he is not a part of his plans. The following season, many players did not express their gratitude to the manager who had brought home another piece of silverware.

In the contemporary period of football where a team crumbles if the dressing room morale is not healthy, Conte masterminded Chelsea to two of English football's most celebrated honors. It simply goes to show how effective and hungry the man was with his tactical approach.

Not to mention, the three-man defense that is reaping rewards for the current Chelsea system under Thomas Tuchel is only a glossy touch added to a piece of furniture that was created by Conte.

It should come as no surprise that Andreas Christensen looks extremely comfortable at the heart of the defense and Cesar Azpilicueta knows exactly when to maraud forward down the inside-right channel.

