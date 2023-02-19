Former Chelsea star slams club's decision to sell 'useless' player to Premier League rivals

Chelsea legend Frank Leboeuf has criticized the Blues' decision to sell Jorginho to Arsenal in the January transfer window. The Italian headed to the Emirates on transfer deadline day for £12 million.

He has impressed for the Gunners, instrumental in the side's last-gasp 4-2 victory over Aston Villa on Saturday (February 18). That win has kept their hopes of winning the title alive. They lead second-placed Manchester City by two points at the top of the league.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are enduring a contrasting season with Arsenal as they sit lowly in 10th place. They trail the league leaders by a worrying 23 points. The Blues slipped to their eighth defeat of the season in a 1-0 defeat to Southampton on Saturday.

Leboeuf has slammed the lack of leadership now in the Stamford Bridge dressing room following Jorginho's departure. He touched on the Italian midfielder's start to life at the Emirates, telling ESPN:

"I don't see any players with leadership. They're all 20-21 years old, they have great futures. We saw that today with Jorginho and Arsenal. It's crazy that I have to say that Jorginho was very useless for Chelsea but so useful for Arsenal."

Jorginho, 31, was one of the Blues' most experienced players and a vice-captain. He made 213 appearances for the west Londoners, lifting the UEFA Champions League in 2021. Leboeuf reckons his former side lack leadership, particularly in midfield:

"We have to find leaders in the middle of the park or in the spine, which we don't have at Chelsea. Nobody is a leader."

The Blues next face Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (February 26). They are 10 points off the top four and their season is looking like a forgettable one.

Chelsea draw up shortlist of candidates to replace Potter

Graham Potter's side are faltering.

The pressure is growing on Potter after his side suffered their fifth defeat in their last 10 games across competitions. They have won just one game in that time. The Blues aren't faring any better in cup competition, out of the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. They must overcome a 1-0 deficit in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie with Borussia Dortmund.

Potter succeeded Thomas Tuchel in the Stamford Bridge dugout last September. He was handed a six-year contract, with the Blues envisioning a long-term project under his management. However, the lack of form has been worrisome.

According to Fichajes, the Premier League club have drawn up a list of candidates who could replace Potter. Zinedine Zidane, Luis Enrique, and Diego Simeone have all been shortlisted. Another name in the frame should Potter depart is former Tottenham coach Mauricio Pochettino.

