Former Chelsea star wants Carlo Ancelotti to replace Mauricio Pochettino if Argentine manager is sacked

Former Chelsea midfielder Emmanuel Petit wants Carlo Ancelotti to replace Mauricio Pochettino if the Argentine tactician gets sacked. After two poor seasons, Petit believes the Real Madrid boss is the only name he can trust to right the ship in west London.

Petit made 76 appearances for the Blues and scored three goals, providing seven assists from midfield. The Frenchman retired while playing for Chelsea in 2004.

The former Chelsea and Arsenal man shared his thoughts on what can be done at Stamford Bridge post-Pochettino, telling Sports Lens:

"I would love to see Ancelotti back at Chelsea, but he said last week he won't come back to England, won't come back to Chelsea. Maybe he is a bit tired. He seems very close to retirement, I have no idea. In football, when you say something, sometimes you have to understand something else. But if I can have the choice, I would bring back Ancelotti."

Expand Tweet

The legendary Italian manager would be the choice for any club in Europe based on his current achievements with Real Madrid. However, it is unlikely he leaves his current role with Los Blancos. Chelsea have had a disappointing season and might be looking for a new manager in the summer. The Blues will hope they can get a manager that replicates the Italian's first stint at the club.

The Italian coached the West Londoners for 109 games, averaging 2.03 points a game, winning 68 wins, 17 draws, and 24 losses in which he averaged 2.29 goals and conceded 0.94 a game. His impressive record helped The Blues win the Premier League title in 2009/10.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino not let down by players despite 5-0 loss

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has said that he does not feel let down by his players despite their heavy 5-0 away loss to Arsenal. The north Londoners dominated the Blues entirely in the game and came away rightful winners in a one-sided game.

Speaking to the press (via Football London) after the game, Pochettino continued to back his players. When asked if he was let down by his players, he said:

"No. There are too many details and circumstances why this happened. That is the experience we need to make sure the team doesn't have in the future. The club is building a new project, a new way to operate and of course, always that is a risk you need to take when you build a young squad, it takes some time with all the circumstances we are living."

The Argentine tactician concluded, saying:

"The circumstances are not helping to be more competitive, to be better, to be more consistent. That is the reason this type of game can happen when you play a team like this that in the last three or four years are preparing to win the Premier League, to fight for the big trophies."