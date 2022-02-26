Former Chelsea star wants to return to club after buy-back clause comes into place: Reports

AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham reportedly wants to return to Chelsea once his buy-back clause comes into effect in 2023. The England striker joined Roma last summer for £34 million from Chelsea and has had an impressive debut season in Serie A.

Abraham has scored 18 goals whilst contributing four assists in 34 appearances in all competitions this season. The Englishman still has his heart set on Chelsea with the striker keen to return in the future.

Corriere Dello Sport reports (via The Sun) that the 24-year-old is desiring a return to London once his £68 million buy-back clause comes into play.

Chelsea could reap the benefits of such an option given the current poor form of club record £101.8 million man Romelu Lukaku. The Beglian has been thoroughly disappointing thus far, scoring just 10 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel dropped Lukaku in their 2-0 win against Lille midweek in the UEFA Champions League last 16. The strikers' dilemma at the west London club has become more interesting.

Chelsea looking at other options?

Haaland was linked with a move to Stamford Bridge prior to Lukaku's arrival.

Whether or not Abraham returns in 2023 or beyond that to Stamford Bridge remains to be seen. But the Blues are reportedly on the lookout for a potential striker.

The club have long been linked with Borussia Dortmund forward Erling Braut Haaland, who continues to be at the top of a host of clubs' wishlists.

Links between Haaland and the London outfit soured once the club brought in Lukaku. But could the club look to reignite interest as their Belgian striker continues to disappoint?

90min are reporting that the club are pondering Paulo Dybala, who is keen to depart Juventus for a new challenge. They report that Chelsea are among a host of Premier League sides interested in the Argentinian.

Another attacking reinforcement being touted is Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele, who is yet to agree a new deal with the La Liga giants. Dembele has played under Tuchel in the past during their time together at Borussia Dortmund.

The club have also been looking at Dortmund's rivals Bayern Munich and specifically winger Serge Gnabry.

The Germany international wants to stay at the club but no deal has been agreed with the player and the club disagreeing on the worth of a new contract.

