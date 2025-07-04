Willian has named Cole Palmer and Enzo Fernandez as the top two current players he would have liked to play with at Chelsea. He went on to name Moises Caicedo as the other player he would have liked to share the pitch with at Stamford Bridge.

Willian told FIFA’s website that Reece James was one of the best current players we would have liked to play with. He added that he was lucky to play a few games with him. He went on to name the new signings made in the last two years as his top picks and said:

“I really like [Cole] Palmer and Enzo Fernandez. They are both quality players. Then there’s Moises Caicedo. I’d also mention [Reece] James, but I was lucky enough to play with him already.”

When quizzed about the upcoming Chelsea vs Palmeiras quarter-final match at the FIFA Club World Cup, Willian said that it was bound to be a close game. However, he expects the Premier League side to go through and said:

“I think it’ll be a hotly contested match. Of course, depending on how it pans out, such as if there’s an early goal, it could become more comfortable for Chelsea, which was the case for Bayern against Flamengo. It won’t be an easy game, but I do think Chelsea will get through in the end.”

Willian played 339 games for Chelsea, scoring 63 goals and assisting 58 times. He shared the pitch with Reece James 27 times when they played under Frank Lampard in the 2019/20 season.

Estevao Willian on why he picked Chelsea

Estevao Willian spoke to The Guardian in 2024 and revealed that the Blues' project saw him pick them over other clubs interested in him. He wants to help the club win every trophy they play for and said (via Standard):

“I decided for Chelsea because of their planning. I was very pleased with that. Not just for me, but also for my family. It was the club that believed in me and trusted in my work. I hope I can pay that back. I want to win titles and show all my potential, show everything I can do."

"Champion of the World Cup, Premier League and Champions League. That’s what I want. My biggest dream is to be the best player in the world. That’s my dream. One day I’ll be among the best. But I’m not going to promise or project that I’ll achieve this in a few years. It’ll come naturally.”

Estevao Willian will play against the west London side on July 4, when Palmeiras face the Blues at the FIFA Club World Cup. The game could be his final match for the Brazilian side as he moves to Stamford Bridge after the tournament.

