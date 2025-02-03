Former Chelsea target ready to leave PL side and join Liverpool - Reports

Nottingham Forest defender Murillo, who was previously on Chelsea's radar, is willing to accept a move to Liverpool. According to CaughtOffside, the young centre-back is open to a switch to Anfield.

This is despite the Brazilian putting pen to paper on a new deal just weeks ago, extending his stay at the City Ground until the summer of 2029. The new contract has led to a hefty increase in his wages, indicating his importance to the team.

Murillo has been a constant presence at the back for high-flying Nottingham Forest. The Tricky Trees are one of the best defensive sides in the league this seson, which has powered them to third in the table. He has featured in all but one game in the league, helping them keep nine clean sheets.

A report from the Daily Mail claimed that Liverpool are keeping tabs on the player, with a move for the summer in mind. They are currently set to lose club captain and star defender Virgil van Dijk on a free as his contract expires in the summer.

Chelsea were also interested in the 22-year-old, even presenting an offer to Forest in the summer according to several reports. The Blues do have a variety of options in central defense including Levi Colwill, Wesley Fofana and Trevoh Chalobah but could look to improve upon them.

Mohamed Salah surpasses Chelsea star as Liverpool extend winning run

Salah surpassed Lampard with his brace on the weekend.

Mohamed Salah continued his splendid season with a brace as Liverpool beat Bournemouth 2-0 (February 1). The Egyptian collected both goals, enabling him to get past Chelsea legend Frank Lampard in the Premier League's all-time goalscorers list.

Salah bagged his 177th and 178th goals in England's premier domestic competition. His first was from the spot after Cody Gakpo was fouled while his second was a great effort from distance to secure all three points for the side.

The Egyptian made 19 appearances for Chelsea, scoring two goals but failed to break into the first team. He eventually departed for Serie A side AS Roma before returning to England with Liverpool, where he has collected double digit goals in every season since 2017-18. This year, mired in doubts over his future, could be the best of them all as he has bagged 21 goals and 13 assists in just 23 league games.

With the legendary Chelsea midfielder now out of the way, Salah's next target is Manchester City's Sergio Aguero. The Argentine forward has 184 to his name, meaning the 32-year-old could leapfrog him by the end of the season.

