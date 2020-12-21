Former Egyptian international Mohamed Aboutrika says Mohamed Salah is unhappy at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is unhappy at Liverpool, according to former Egyptian international Mohamed Aboutrika, who also said that the Reds could let him go if the finances are right.

Aboutrika said that Mohamed Salah's frustration boiled over when he was not made captain for their UEFA Champions League game against Midtjylland. Trent Alexander-Arnold wore the armband for Liverpool on that occasion.

"I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field," Aboutrika said to beIN Sports.

"Bruno [Fernandes] joined Manchester United a few months ago and is treated in a wonderful way, as he has received many awards in addition to the captaincy, why does this not happen with Salah at Liverpool?" Aboutrika asked.

Mohamed Salah also started on the bench in Liverpool's 7-0 win against Crystal Palace on Saturday. However, Klopp later confirmed that the decision was made in advance to ensure the Egyptian's workload was being managed.

After recovering from COVID-19 at the end of November, Mohamed Salah started seven games in a row for the Reds. And Aboutrika acknowledged that the decision to bench him on Saturday was fair.

On Friday, Mohamed Salah had given an interview to Spanish newspaper AS, where he expressed his concern about not being made captain. The Egyptian said that he could consider potential moves to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the near future.

"Salah is Liverpool’s main man, and no one can deny that. I am not saying this because of what happened in today’s match with Salah starting on the bench."

"But generally speaking, it is possible that Salah got a rest today from Jurgen Klopp and credit to him for being very professional, and playing 33 minutes at his best."

"Salah’s joy with the goals today is incomplete. He scored wonderful goals, especially the seventh goal, simply world-class.

"I repeat that he should be treated better, for example, the captaincy of the Egyptian national team is not his right because it is given by seniority.

"But in Liverpool, he is the most deserving and worthy of the captain’s armband. These things could seem simple, but it does matter for players," Aboutrika explained.

Mohamed Aboutrika accuses Liverpool of contemplating to sell Mohamed Salah for financial reasons

Salah recently said he was open to moving to one of the Spanish giants.

Speaking of Mohamed Salah potentially moving to Real Madrid or Barcelona in the near future, Aboutrika said that Salah was smart enough to make the right decision and that he knew what was best for him.

"If Salah was a player at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would've won the Ballon d'Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona," he said.

"In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes."

"I do not have any influence over Salah's decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him."