Former EPL defender Bacary Sagna opens up on difficulties at Arsenal

Bacary Sagna praises his Arsenal teammates for standing by him through difficult times

As a part of the EPL's mental health awareness drive, former Arsenal right-back Bacary Sagna revealed heartwrenching details about his struggles in London. The French international experienced several highs and lows in an EPL career that was severely plagued by injuries.

The former EPL defender underlined the importance of mental health and stated that the therapy that he sought helped him through a difficult time.

💬 "Some days I would be like a robot. I used to drive to training and not even remember which way I went..."



It's good to talk. Just ask @Sagnaofficial.#MentalHealthAwareness — Arsenal (@Arsenal) May 24, 2020

Sagna recollected on painful details of the most difficult time in his career in 2008.

"It started in February 2008. February 13, exactly one week before the second leg of our Champions League last-16 game against AC Milan, I lost my brother in a way I didn’t expect. His funeral was in Senegal but I didn’t go, I came back to Arsenal to play in the second leg."

The EPL star goes on to reveal that his father convinced him to return to Arsenal to play against AC Milan in the Champions League. Sagna was also very appreciative of the support he received from then-manager Arsene Wenger during the tumultuous period.

"At the end of the day, I couldn’t let the team down. It felt like I had managed to separate my private life and my work, but then the next month it got even tougher."

Sagna is grateful to former EPL and Arsenal teammates for helping him through injury

Bacary Sagna struggled with injuries throughout his Arsenal career

Sagna was named in EPL's Team of the Year in his first season at the club. The right-back had a stellar EPL season and had established himself in the side. He scored his first goal for the club against arch-rivals Chelsea in a crucial EPL encounter.

"We were playing against Chelsea, one of the best teams in the league with so many big players. I used to watch them all on TV and all of a sudden, there I was playing against them and scoring my first Arsenal goal at Stamford Bridge."

Ecstasy quickly turned into horror, as Sagna tore his ligament minutes after the goal and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

"Imagine the high of scoring your first Arsenal goal, only to get injured and then not win the game. I thought we were going to win that game, that we were confident and that maybe we could go on to better things. But at the end of the day, I got injured, we lost points and it felt like we lost it all. It was the end of my season."

TEAM NEWS: "Sagna will be not be available, he has a hamstring injury and will be out for three weeks" #WBAvAFC http://t.co/22pXcqOt84 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) October 4, 2013

Sagna showers praise on Arsene Wenger, the technical staff and players at Arsenal for being supportive and pulling him through a difficult phase in his career.

"My team-mates obviously knew something was wrong because they were living with me. They were so good with me, they made me laugh so much and they were good. I actually remember Gael Clichy taking me to a show called Africa Africa in London, at the O2."

Arsenal Training Session

Gael Clichy, who went on to play with Sagna for Manchester City, was also particularly helpful and stood by his teammate throughout his career.

"I knew Gael from the national team and he was really close to me. He really helped me. All the guys, they made me laugh and made me realise that I'm still blessed, no matter what happened."

"It's a blessing and I had to go forward. Everyone was good at the club, even the coach, everyone talked to me in a way to help me."

Bacary Sagna left the EPL to join Serie A side Benevento in 2018. The French defender currently plays for Montreal Impact in the MLS.

While the right-back may not have fully realised his EPL dream, he will always be remembered by Arsenal fans for his commitment and dedication to the club.