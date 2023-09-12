Former EPL manager reveals he snubbed the chance to sign Manchester United star because he thought 'Jonny Evans was better'

Tony Pulis has revealed that he turned down the opportunity to sign Manchester United defender Harry Maguire for West Bromwich Albion in favor of Jonny Evans years ago.

Both Maguire and Evans are now part of the Red Devils side after the latter joined a one-year deal this summer. The Northern Ireland international was available after leaving Leicester City.

Evans, 35, returned to Manchester United in the process after previously leaving for West Brom in 2015 for £6 million. Pulis was in charge of the Baggies at the time and it appears he was also offered the opportunity to sign Maguire, 30.

However, Pulis wasn't too fond of signing the former Red Devils captain as he preferred his new United teammate Evans. He told the Baggies Podcast:

“(West Brom chairman) John Williams had said Maguire. But I thought Jonny Evans was better than Maguire. They’ll argue that Maguire went to Leicester and then got sold for an absolute fortune. But I thought Jonny was better than Maguire.”

Maguire was at Hull City at the time and his stock was growing as one of English football's rising stars. He headed to Leicester City in 2017 before joining Manchester United two years later for £80 million, a world record fee for a defender.

However, his spell at Old Trafford has been a tumultuous one as his performances have been constantly under the microscope. He has also struggled with the burden of his world record transfer fee and the club's captaincy.

Maguire has made 176 appearances for the Red Devils, winning the Carabao Cup in February although he didn't start the final win against Newcastle United. He's now joined at the club by Evans who was his replacement at Leicester coincidentally.

The northern Irish defender enjoyed five years at the King Power, making 152 appearances. He was part of the Foxes side that won the FA Cup in 2021.

Roy Keane's damning verdict of Manchester United's transfer business, namedrops Maguire and Evans

Harry Maguire chose to stay at Manchester United this summer.

The Red Devils were expected to make changes to their defense during the summer transfer window. Maguire's future was in doubt after falling down the pecking order under Erik ten Hag.

The England international started just eight of 16 league games last season. He is behind Raphael Varane, Lisandro Martinez, and Victor Lindelof. West Ham United handed him the opportunity to depart but he opted to remain at Old Trafford despite a £30 million deal being agreed, per Sky Sports.

There were many targets that Ten Hag had in mind to bolster his defense including OGC Nice's Jean-Clair Todibo. However, a move for the Frenchman was only possible should Maguire depart.

Manchester United instead signed Evans on a one-year deal after he spent pre-season working on his fitness with the team. He and Maguire's place in Ten Hag's squad have been questioned by Roy Keane.

The Red Devils icon has suggested that the veteran duo paint a picture of where United are at. He told Sky Sports:

"Harry Maguire, they tried to move him on this summer. Jonny Evans left the club around five years ago because he wasn't wanted... now, I like Jonny; he's a lovely guy, but you can see where they're at."

Both came on in the second half of a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on September 3. A defensive injury crisis left Ten Hag relying on his fourth and fifth options who many wouldn't have expected to see playing for Manchester United ahead of the season.