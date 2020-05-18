Former EPL star Alex Song admits to leaving Arsenal for money in explosive interview

Alex Song has admitted to leaving Arsenal for money

Former EPL midfielder Alex Song has revealed that his move to Barcelona was to turn down, as he swapped Arsenal for the Blaugrana in 2012.

The Cameroonian midfielder was a reliable performer for the Gunners under EPL legend Arsene Wenger, but was largely a bit-part player for the Spanish side.

Having spent seven years in North London with the EPL giants, Song claimed that Barcelona's offer was impossible to turn down. Speaking to Toronto Raptors basketball star Pascal Siakam on Instagram Live, Song shed further light on the matter.

"I met Barca's sporting director, and he told me I would not get to play many games. But I didn't give a f*** - I knew that now I would become a millionaire. When Barcelona offered me a contract, and I saw how much I would earn, I didn't think twice"

Song made just 39 league appearances for Barcelona and returned to the EPL, as he spent two seasons on loan at West Ham between 2014 and 2016.

EPL dream to Barcelona nightmare for Song

Alex Song endured a torrid spell with Barcelona

The defensive midfielder, who was once an indispensable member in the EPL was reduced to a bit-part role at Barcelona.

Song's brutally honest admission was refreshing to say the least, as he admitted that the financial package offered to him was impossible to turn down.

"I would go to training and see Thierry Henry - the King turn up in an absolute gem of a car. I told myself I wanted the same car at all costs."

"I went to the dealership, signed the papers & arranged to pay for it by standing order & just like that I had the same car as The King."

While Song's dream came true as he became an EPL footballer at Arsenal, he realised that he punched about his weight in an interesting episode involving a sports car.

"But I swear that I had to hand the car back inside 2 months. All my money was going on filling it with petrol. I told them: Give me a Toyota - this car's too much for me."

"When I next went to training Thierry asked me: Where's your car son? I told him it's on a higher level than me."

While Song's approach cannot be faulted as he only wanted what was best for himself, several footballers have chased money in recent years and had their careers derailed.

Song spent two seasons on loan in the EPL with West Ham

In a candid interview, Song revealed what he felt like when he moved to the EPL.

"When I first joined them I was getting £15,000 a week. I was a young lad, and I was ecstatic.I wanted to rub shoulders with the big boys. I could shop wherever I wanted and have crazy nights out.''

The Cameroonian's Barcelona switch proved to be disastrous for his career, as he was flogged off to Rubin Kazan after terminating his contract in 2016. The midfielder's hopes of returning to the EPL were also dashed, as West Ham opted against signing him permanently in 2016.

Song moved to FC Sion in the Swiss top-flight in 2018 but was sacked by the club earlier this year after failing to take a pay cut during the coronavirus pandemic

The midfielder's EPL adventure will definitely go down as the high point of his career, as he played the best football of his career under Arsene Wenger in the Premier League.

At the age of 32, Song is without a club currently and will no doubt look back on his time in the EPL as the best period of his professional career.