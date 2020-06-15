Former EPL star Coutinho desperate to reunite with Klopp at Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho hopes to make a return to Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp and Coutinho reportedly under talks as they plot a move back to EPL.

Coutinho has been in talks with Jurgen Klopp regarding a return to Liverpool.

Philippe Coutinho's transfer to Barcelona has turned out to be a disastrous move for both the club and the player. Barcelona spent a preposterous sum of €145 million to acquire the Brazilian from Liverpool. After a string of disappointing performances, the midfielder was loaned out to the German champions Bayern Munich last summer, but the former EPL star has failed to impress even the Bavarian hierarchy with his performance in the Bundesliga.

Bayern Munich have made it clear that they do not wish to sign the player permanently, and he will have to settle with a move back to Barcelona.

Philippe Coutinho is reportedly willing to take a pay cut in order to rejoin reigning European champions Liverpool next season. #SLInt https://t.co/cSnECoumRw — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) June 15, 2020

The Brazilian has been desperate in his attempts to kiclstart his career, according to reports from Metro UK. The former EPL star had a personal conversation with Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp regarding a move back to the Merseyside.

In order to make an EPL return, Coutinho willing to reduce his wages

Liverpool have been in conversation with their former midfielder.

Liverpool are facing a financial crisis this summer, and have already been forced out of their plans to sign Timo Werner. Coutinho is currently earning more than £250,000 per week at Barcelona and it's very clear that the EPL side cannot afford to pay the Brazilian on the similar wage bracket that he is on currently.

Barcelona have put up a €80 million price tag on their midfielder, and do not wish to part ways with him for any less. Coutinho is in a desperate situation right now, given that his career has literally come to a standstill. As per recent reports, the midfielder is willing to lower his wage demands in order to make a move to the EPL.

Advertisement

Philippe Coutinho's rumoured move to Liverpool gained a lot of attention when his former teammate Robert Firmino liked an Instagram post related to the Brazillian moving back to Anfield.

Roberto Firmino ‘reacts’ to Philippe Coutinho Liverpool return transfer rumours #LFC https://t.co/4ATQDLJGW5 pic.twitter.com/SfmHOQakF0 — Daily Star Sport (@DailyStar_Sport) June 15, 2020

Even if Liverpool is in conversation with the player, Coutinho's move back to the EPL sounds is far from reality. Like other big clubs around Europe, Liverpool too have been facing a financial crisis that has been caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and cannot afford to spend €80 million right now on the player.

Apart from Liverpool, Coutinho has been linked with a move to EPL giants Manchester United and Chelsea in recent months. It will be interesting to see how far Liverpool can go in their negotiations to bring back a player who was one adored by the fans in Anfield.

Liverpool just two wins from lifting the EPL title

Liverpool have been unstoppable this season.

Liverpool are on the verge of winning their first league title of the Premier League era. The Reds have lost just one game in the EPL season so far and look like an unstoppable force. Even though Liverpool will lift the title in an empty stadium, Jurgen Klopp would be eager to secure two wins as soon as possible to end a 30 year wait.

The Reds are currently on the top of the EPL points table with 82 points. They have maintained a huge 25 point gap between themselves and defending champions Manchester City.

After their early exit from the UEFA Champions League, their focus has firmly been on winning their first EPL title in over 25 years. The Reds were knocked out in the round of sixteen by Atletico Madrid, as Diego Simeone's men thrashed Liverpool 4-2 on aggregate.

Liverpool will take on arch-rivals Everton on the 21st of June. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool can return to their winning ways straight away after a two month breakwhen they step out at Goodison Park. The Reds just need six more points to secure the EPL title.