Former EPL star Danny Murphy apologises after ill-fated remarks about Liverpool's midfield

  • Danny Murphy earlier claimed that Liverpool's midfielders are not fit to lace EPL star Kevin de Bruyne's boots.
  • The Englishman has since then issued a statement of apology to the newly crowned EPL champions.
Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
Modified 30 Jun 2020, 23:01 IST
Former EPL midfielder Danny Murphy has apologised for his comments
Former EPL midfielder Danny Murphy has apologised for his comments

Former EPL midfielder Danny Murphy has issued a statement of apology after his remarks from earlier this week.

The Englishman, who has previously represented Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in the EPL, remarked that Manchester City should not give newly crowned EPL champions a guard of honour.

Murphy claimed that he does not appreciate the concept, as he took a harshly worded jibe at the Liverpool midfield and praised Kevin de Bruyne at his former EPL club's expense.

"Kevin De Bruyne is the best midfielder, probably, in the world.
"And he's clapping his hands and giving a guard of honour to players who can't even lace his boots."
"The fact City will be doing it on Thursday will show humility, saying 'well done' to Liverpool and appreciation for their quality. I think it's a load of nonsense."

The former EPL star was slammed on social media for his comments, as fans across the world voiced their frustrations. The 43-year-old, however, has since then admitted his mistake and apologised to the Liverpool fans.

"Yesterday on talkSPORT discussing the concept of the guard of honour I used a poor choice of wording which I apologise for in relation to Liverpool midfield,” wrote Danny Murphy."
“Just to clarify I have nothing but admiration and respect for all the LFC players and their incredible achievements over the last two years."

Murphy slams EPL champions and later backtracks

Danny Murphy served as Fulham
Danny Murphy served as Fulham's captain before retiring in 2013

Murphy represented EPL giants Liverpool for seven years between 1997 and 2004. In that period, he also won six major trophies with the Reds and scored several important goals, most notably against Manchester United in the EPL.

Despite his allegiance with the EPL outfit, the Englishman did not hold back of his assessment of the Liverpool midfield. However, having realised the harsh nature of his comments, Murphy admitted that he got it wrong and attempted to clear his name with an apology.

“I would hate for a misplaced throwaway phrase which wasn’t thought through to imply anything otherwise."
“I, of course, don’t always get it right when doing live TV and radio but will always hold my hands up and apologise when I don’t.”

Liverpool were crowned EPL champions last week and are set to take to the field for the first time since their coronation against Manchester City. The Reds are 23 points clear in the EPL summit and sealed the title with seven games to play.

Pep Guardiola confirmed earlier this week that Jurgen Klopp's side will be greeted with a guard of honour before the two sides lock horns at the Etihad Stadium.

Klopp's side will look to finish the season strongly despite being confirmed as EPL champions. The Reds have plenty of records in sight and will look to break as many as they can between now and the end of the season.

Published 30 Jun 2020, 23:01 IST
Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola
