Former Gunners star makes Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Arsenal legend Alan Smith has claimed that Manchester City are still the team to beat in the Premier League title race. The two sides are neck and neck at the top of the league, with City leading the way on goal difference. However, the Gunners boast a game in hand over Pep Guardiola's men.

The Cityzens claimed a 3-1 victory over Mikel Arteta's side at the Emirates on Wednesday (February 17). That propelled them above the north Londoners at the top of the league.

Mikel Arteta on if Manchester City outplayed Arsenal or they lost due to individual mistakes.



Smith touched on the fact that the title race is mathematically in Arsenal's hands. He also told Best Gambling Sites that he had predicted City to win the league at the start of the season:

"Mathematically, it’s Arsenal’s to lose. But to say that with so many games left is not a true reflection on what’s going on. I think most people thought City were going to win the league, I know I did."

However, he also alluded to the Gunners spurning their opportunity to increase the gap in their clash with City on Wednesday:

"It’s just in the past few weeks where you thought, ‘hold on a minute, if Arsenal can beat City and increase that gap, who knows?'"

Smith insisted that Manchester City are the team to beat:

"Arsenal have to get back in the saddle and get a couple of away wins against Villa and Leicester, but City are still the team to beat. There’s been one or two glimpses of vulnerability with City, but come the big occasion, they show they’re still the team to beat."

He concluded by claiming that if you finish a point above Guardiola's side, you will claim the league title:

"Whether they drop too many points from here until the end of the season, we’ll have to wait and see, but if you finish a point above City, you’re going to win the league."

The Gunners have lost twice in their last three league games.

Manchester City's Nathan Ake insists Arsenal are still favourites to win title

Manchester City made a major statement of their intentions to defend their Premier League crown with a 3-1 win at the Emirates. Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland were on the scoresheet for the reigning champions, while Bukayo Saka struck for the Gunners.

Despite City displacing Arteta's outfit atop the standings, Ake is adamant that the Gunners are still favourites to lift the title in May. He said (via the Express):

"No. They (Arsenal) still have a game in hand, so they still have three points on us, so we don’t want to get carried away. We will keep doing what we are doing: go game by game, and take it from there."

He continued by explaining the importance of Wednesday night's victory:

"We knew beforehand it was going to be a very big game, and we just wanted to win the game and get the three points, and we did."

Manchester City next face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Saturday (February 18). Meanwhile, the Gunners travel to Villa Park to battle Aston Villa on the same day.

