Former Italy Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi caught on camera promising 'bus of whores into locker room' if Monza beat Juventus

Former Italian Prime Minister and AC Monza owner Silvio Berlusconi has caused controversy by promising the Biancorossi players prostitutes if they beat Serie A rivals AC Milan or Juventus.

Monza earned a promotion to the Italian top flight for the first time in their history last season. They now sit 14th in the Serie A table, nine points clear of the relegation zone, and even defeated Juventus in September.

The Biancorossi notably only steered clear of the relegation zone after Raffaele Palladino replaced Giovanni Stroppa in September. Speaking at the club's official Christmas dinner on Tuesday (December 13), owner Berlusconi took the opportunity to hail the manager for being able to 'stimulate' the players.

Berlusconi then went on to make a bizarre promise to the players in an attempt to stimulate them further. The former Italian Prime Minister's, though, comments have now caused a stir in the country.

He claimed that he told the Monza players that he would bring prostitutes into the dressing room if they beat the likes of Juventus in their upcoming games. The statement was notably received with laughter from the audience. He was caught on camera saying [via The Daily Mail]:

"We found a new coach, who was at our youth team, he is good, smart, kind, and able to stimulate (motivate) our lads. I decided to add an extra stimulation, so I told the lads you will play Milan, Juventus, etc, so if you beat one of these big teams, I will have you greeted in the locker room by a bus full of wh***s."

Monza are scheduled to lock horns with Juventus twice next month. They will face the Bianconeri in the Coppa Italia Round of 16 on January 19 and then in Serie A on the 29th.

They also have a match coming up against Inter Milan on January 7. They will then go up against Milan, who Berlusconi owned between 1986 and 2017, on February 18.

Berlusconi appears determined to ensure Monza retain their Serie A status next season. It now remains to be seen if the team can meet their owner's demands.

Former Italian Prime Minister Berlusconi is no stranger to controversy

Berlusconi has received severe backlash, largely from female politicians, for his comments this week. The three-time Italian Prime Minister, though, is no stranger to controversy.

Teresa Bellanova @TeresaBellanova

Una frase sessista in cui ancora una volta la donna è non un soggetto con piena dignità, ma un oggetto ad uso e consumo degli uomini, un premio per i valorosi.

Una visione anacronistica e vergognosa. Che schifo le parole di #Berlusconi ai giocatori del #Monza Una frase sessista in cui ancora una volta la donna è non un soggetto con piena dignità, ma un oggetto ad uso e consumo degli uomini, un premio per i valorosi.Una visione anacronistica e vergognosa. Che schifo le parole di #Berlusconi ai giocatori del #Monza.Una frase sessista in cui ancora una volta la donna è non un soggetto con piena dignità, ma un oggetto ad uso e consumo degli uomini, un premio per i valorosi. Una visione anacronistica e vergognosa.

The 86-year-old, who bought Monza in 2018, was accused of having sex with a minor sex worker in 2011. He was acquitted on appeal four years later after it was ruled that he did not know she was underage.

Get France vs Morocco Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes