Former Juventus boss favorite to replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal - Reports 

Former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has been heavily tipped to replace Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

The Gunners have endured a dismal 2020-21 campaign under Arteta. This has led many to believe that the north London giants will part ways with the former Manchester City assistant coach at the end of the season.

According to TalkSport, Arsenal's defeat to Villarreal in the semi-finals of the UEFA Europa League proved to be the final nail in the coffin for Mikel Arteta. Fans have been demanding a change in ownership in recent weeks and could turn against their current manager too.

The Gunners currently occupy ninth place in the Premier League table. They were also knocked out of the FA Cup and the EFL Cup earlier in the season. Winning the Europa League was the club's only realistic chance of qualifying for European football next season.

Massimiliano Allegri is said to be the favorite to replace Mikel Arteta at the Emirates. The 53-year-old has been out of work since leaving Juventus in 2019 and is reportedly ready to make a return to the touchline. The Italian led the Bianconeri to four consecutive Serie A titles between 2015 and 2018.

Massimiliano Allegri is favourite to replace Mikel Arteta as Arsenal fans voice anger at Emirates #AFChttps://t.co/jsBnVGueuq — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) May 7, 2021

Arsenal desperately need a manager of Massimiliano Allegri's pedigree and experience

Arsenal have endured turmoil on and off the field since Arsene Wenger left the club in 2018. The Gunners have struggled to challenge for the top-four places in the Premier League and are set to miss out on European football next season.

Mikel Arteta has shown that he has the tactical knowledge to become a successful manager in the future. However, the Spaniard lacks the experience and pedigree that Arsenal need in a manager.

Mikel Arteta's odds to leave Arsenal have been slashed overnight following Europa league exit to Villarreal., Max Allegri is the favorite to take over as next Arsenal manager, with Betfred offering odds of 13/5 for the Italian. [@MailSport] — LTArsenal™ (@ltarsenal) May 7, 2021

Massimiliano Allegri has managed some of the biggest clubs in world football and has won a number of trophies in his 16-year managerial career. The Italian could, therefore, be the perfect man to take over the reins at Arsenal.