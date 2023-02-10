Former Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo explains his working experience with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has spoken about managing Cristiano Ronaldo in Turin. The Italian claimed the Portuguese star was easy to handle as he just wanted to play and score in every game.

Ronaldo played under Pirlo for a season in Junveuts before the latter was sacked. The former Manchester United star scored 36 goals and assisted six times in 44 matches that season.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Pirlo lifted the lid on working with Ronaldo and claimed that there was no issue between the two. He added that the forward just wanted to play every game and said:

"For me it was easy to work with him. He was a good guy, very professional. He wanted to play every game, to score every game. We didn't have a problem but football changes very quickly. Age also. Maybe he had a problem with another team, but for me it was a good experience."

Juventus sacked Pirlo after a season and brought Max Allegri back to the club.

Pirlo on Cristiano Ronaldo's interview at Manchester United

Andrea Pirlo believes Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview with Piers Morgan was pre-planned. He thinks that the Portuguese star made this decision to end his Old Trafford career.

Pirlo told the Daily Mail:

"I think Ronaldo had been waiting for a long time to give that interview. He'd prepared everything beforehand. Ronaldo has always had pressure on him and always will, that's not an issue for him. I don't think it put pressure on the Portugal squad either, because even if he hadn't given that interview, the media still would've asked him questions about Manchester United during the World Cup. I think this is why he decided to get it out of the way, like pulling out a tooth that is wobbly, and now he'll be even more fired up than before."

Cristiano Ronaldo got his wish and his contract was terminated by Manchester United. He joined Al Nassr and scored all four goals in their most recent win over Al Wehda on Thursday.

