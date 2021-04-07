Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri chooses between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri was asked to share his views on the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, but the Italian has opted for a diplomatic answer.

Allegri worked with the Portuguese star during his last season with the Bianconeri. And even though Lionel Messi overshadowed Cristiano Ronaldo’s achievements by winning his sixth Ballon d’Or in 2019, Allegri has only positive things to say about the Juventus star.

The Italian left the Bianconeri in the summer of 2019 and has since been linked with quite a few managerial jobs. However, Allegri has preferred to continue his sabbatical, even admitting that he had turned down Real Madrid three years ago. He did reveal that although he is charmed by Spain and England, he would not mind working in Italy again.

While speaking to Sky Sport Italia, Allegri talked about the Portuguese and even shared his opinion on his intense rivalry with Lionel Messi. The former Juventus manager praised Cristiano Ronaldo's mentality and his hunger.

“Ronaldo too is human and can make mistakes, but there are few who can shake off a defender and run at the goal like him. Cristiano's strength is that he has this mind that is programmed to win. He won five Ballon d'Or trophies, the Champions League, so many titles, yet he is there giving himself new motivation every single day” said the Italian.

Like Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo also has the ability to lift his teammates, but Allegri reveals one has to be very agile to play alongside the Juventus star.

“It’s also natural that those who play alongside him must understand the space that he leaves has to be filled by the other guy. Poor Mario Mandzukic, playing with Cristiano Ronaldo, ran more in that year than his entire career… I love Mandzukic, he’s a fantastic player” said Allegri.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo very different from each other says the former Juventus manager

Lionel Messi

The former Juventus manager was eventually asked to choose between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, but Allegri pointed out that they were two totally different players.

“They are two very different players. I'd say one is greater, the other is better”

The Portuguese has continued his phenomenal goalscoring record with the Bianconeri this season, but Lionel Messi has been equally impressive for Barcelona.

Cristiano Ronaldo has managed 31 goals from 35 games for Juventus so far, while the Argentinean has 29 goals from 38 appearances in all competitions.