Former Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi makes feelings clear when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo arrival led to Juventus’ decline

Federico Bernardeschi has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Juventus. He squashed claims that the Portuguese superstar's arrival led to the club's decline.

Ad

Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018 to join Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €100 million plus add-ons. He helped them win the Serie A title in his first two seasons. He also won one Coppa Italia trophy and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies.

However, the Bianconeri haven't won the title since then. Many claim that Ronaldo's high transfer fee and wages led to a disbalance in the club. However, former Juve winger Federico Bernardeschi has denied such claims. He told One Football:

Ad

Trending

“No, I don’t think he upset any balance. In the first season after his arrival, we really could have won the Champions League, I truly believe it. To say that Cristiano Ronaldo upset the balance within Juventus is not true; it would be hiding behind an alibi. I believe there were several factors that led to the loss of that DNA, that secret of transmitting values.

Ad

“If Juve didn’t win the Champions League with Ronaldo, it’s not his fault, it’s everyone’s fault. Against Atletico, he scored three goals, but everyone else had a wonderful performance. The following season, it was quite the opposite.”

Bernardeschi and Ronaldo shared the pitch 95 times at Juventus, and also combined for four goals.

Federico Bernardeschi on his experience of sharing a locker room with Cristiano Ronaldo

The Bologna winger and attacking midfielder also spoke about sharing a locker room with Cristiano Ronaldo. He said that while the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has his own routines and standards, he is also a chill guy who jokes with everyone.

Ad

Bernardeschi said:

“From a locker room perspective, he’s an exceptional guy. As a player, there’s nothing more to add, he’s sensational. He’s more humble and sensitive than you might think. As his teammate, you must understand that he’s unique, and don’t compare what he does to what you do. If you’re aware of this, you’ll have no problem. He has his routine, he has things you need to know, be aware of. He’s your teammate, but he’s not like you.

Ad

“If I want to go get an ice cream in Turin with Cristiano, it’s a different story. He laughs and jokes, a truly down-to-earth guy. When I came in, he always said: ‘There’s the stylish Italian’. He laughs and jokes with everyone.”

Cristiano Ronaldo spent three years at Juventus, scoring 101 goals and providing 28 assists in 134 games. He then returned to Manchester United in 2021 before eventually joining Al-Nassr in January 2023.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More