Former Juventus star Federico Bernardeschi makes feelings clear when asked if Cristiano Ronaldo arrival led to Juventus’ decline

Federico Bernardeschi has shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Juventus. He squashed claims that the Portuguese superstar's arrival led to the club's decline.
Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018 to join Juventus for a reported transfer fee of €100 million plus add-ons. He helped them win the Serie A title in his first two seasons. He also won one Coppa Italia trophy and two Supercoppa Italiana trophies.
However, the Bianconeri haven't won the title since then. Many claim that Ronaldo's high transfer fee and wages led to a disbalance in the club. However, former Juve winger Federico Bernardeschi has denied such claims. He told One Football:
“No, I don’t think he upset any balance. In the first season after his arrival, we really could have won the Champions League, I truly believe it. To say that Cristiano Ronaldo upset the balance within Juventus is not true; it would be hiding behind an alibi. I believe there were several factors that led to the loss of that DNA, that secret of transmitting values.
“If Juve didn’t win the Champions League with Ronaldo, it’s not his fault, it’s everyone’s fault. Against Atletico, he scored three goals, but everyone else had a wonderful performance. The following season, it was quite the opposite.”
Bernardeschi and Ronaldo shared the pitch 95 times at Juventus, and also combined for four goals.
Federico Bernardeschi on his experience of sharing a locker room with Cristiano Ronaldo
The Bologna winger and attacking midfielder also spoke about sharing a locker room with Cristiano Ronaldo. He said that while the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has his own routines and standards, he is also a chill guy who jokes with everyone.
Bernardeschi said:
“From a locker room perspective, he’s an exceptional guy. As a player, there’s nothing more to add, he’s sensational. He’s more humble and sensitive than you might think. As his teammate, you must understand that he’s unique, and don’t compare what he does to what you do. If you’re aware of this, you’ll have no problem. He has his routine, he has things you need to know, be aware of. He’s your teammate, but he’s not like you.
“If I want to go get an ice cream in Turin with Cristiano, it’s a different story. He laughs and jokes, a truly down-to-earth guy. When I came in, he always said: ‘There’s the stylish Italian’. He laughs and jokes with everyone.”
Cristiano Ronaldo spent three years at Juventus, scoring 101 goals and providing 28 assists in 134 games. He then returned to Manchester United in 2021 before eventually joining Al-Nassr in January 2023.