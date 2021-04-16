Former Juventus star not impressed by Cristiano Ronaldo's latest antics 

Former Juventus star Luca Toni has lambasted Cristiano Ronaldo’s recent antics after not being able to get on the score-sheet for the Bianconeri.

Juventus emerged as 3-1 winners against Genoa last weekend, closing the gap on league leaders Inter Milan to 12 points.

Cristiano Ronaldo, however, was seen throwing his jersey away before storming off to the dressing room after hitting the woodwork in the first half.

Toni has admitted that he too was a selfish player and loved scoring goals, but went on to explain that what Ronaldo did was wrong and should not happen in a team sport.

“He’s very important for Juventus,” the former Juventus forward told Tuttosport. “He’s the leading goalscorer, he scored a lot. But I’m not impressed by some of his attitude towards the group. I think back to when I was playing.

“I was very selfish and if I didn’t score, I still remained on the pitch to celebrate anyway. I endured the disappointment.

"Regardless of whether it was a coincidence or not, you don't throw the shirt. Sometimes a great champion has to lead by example."

Cristiano Ronaldo’s hunger for goals was highlighted in Juventus’ win

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the leading goal-scorer in Serie A and looks set to win the golden boot even if Juventus fail to retain the title.

The Portuguese, even at 36, manages to defy the boundaries and is one of the best goal-scorers in world football.

Ronaldo's shot came off the woodwork in the first half against Genoa but was tapped in by Alvaro Morata. He tried in vain to get on the score-sheet and seemed agitated after not being able to find the back of the net.

Andrea Pirlo defended Ronaldo after the match and called it his hunger to leave a mark on the game. However, Luca Toni does make a fair point.

It remains to be seen if Cristiano Ronaldo will stay at Juventus as his antics after the game have added fuel to the fire that this could be last season with the Old Lady.

Cristiano Ronaldo and co. will now turn their attention towards Atalanta, who they will face in Serie A on Sunday.