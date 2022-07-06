Former Liverpool midfielder Albert Riera forced out of press conference by masked ultras

A group of mask-wearing ultras forced former Liverpool midfielder Albert Riera to leave his first press conference as manager of Olimpija Ljubljana.

The 40-year-old was recently appointed the new manager of Slovenian football club Olimpija Ljubljana following the dismissal of former boss Robert Prosinecki. Riera spent the last couple of years at Galatasaray, serving as the Turkish outfit's assistant manager.

The Spaniard, who was well-liked at Galatasaray, was set to give his first conference as manager of a senior team on Tuesday, July 5. But that's when a group of ultras confronted him.

Albert Riera @11RIERA11

Thanks for the trust & i will give all my passion & dedication that this job deserves to improve the actors, the players.

I’m only focus on football, my job & have results.

@nkolimpija

As per El Partidazo de COPE (via talkSPORT), the ruckus was instigated by former manager Prosinecki’s faithful supporters. Prosinecki, who is widely hailed as a Balkan legend, was dismissed after only three months of being in charge of the club. The Croatian reportedly had a fallout with the board, which led to his dismissal.

The masked ultras confronted Riera soon after his press conference commenced. Sensing the tension of the situation, the former Spain international left the press conference to avoid further escalation.

Riera’s Olimpija had their first training session on Monday and will take to the field in their first competitive game on Thursday, July 7. They will take on Luxembourgian side Differdange 03 in a Europa Conference League qualifying round encounter.

Albert Riera plied his trade at Liverpool for two seasons

Riera was signed by Rafael Benitez in 2008. The left-midfielder joined Liverpool for a €9.8 million fee from La Liga outfit Espanyol.

He emerged as an important player under Benitez in the 2008-09 season. The Spaniard played 28 Premier League games, nine Champions League matches and participated in three FA Cup fixtures. Riera pitched in with three goals and four assists in the Premier League, one goal and an assist in the UCL, and a goal in the FA Cup that season.

Richard Martin @Rich9908 Carrusel Deportivo @carrusel ÚLTIMA HORA | Los ultras del Olimpia Liubliana expulsan a Albert Riera de su presentación como entrenador



Vía



📸 @Ekipa24 ÚLTIMA HORA | Los ultras del Olimpia Liubliana expulsan a Albert Riera de su presentación como entrenadorVía @AS_AGabilondo 🚨 ÚLTIMA HORA | Los ultras del Olimpia Liubliana expulsan a Albert Riera de su presentación como entrenadorℹ️ Vía @AS_AGabilondo 📸 @Ekipa24 https://t.co/yE2Y55PJOC This is nuts. Albert Riera thrown out of his first press conference as manager of Olimpija Ljubljana by the club's ultras. Fan power taken to its extreme. Some great masks on display though. twitter.com/carrusel/statu… This is nuts. Albert Riera thrown out of his first press conference as manager of Olimpija Ljubljana by the club's ultras. Fan power taken to its extreme. Some great masks on display though. twitter.com/carrusel/statu…

He fell down the pecking order at Anfield the following season, playing only 16 times across competitions in the 2009-10 campaign. Riera recorded four assists in 12 Premier League games for Liverpool that season.

He was sold to Olympiacos for €6 million in the summer of 2010.

