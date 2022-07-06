“Piece of s***, make my team win" - Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku reacts hilariously as ex-teammate joins Anderlecht 

Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku engaged in light-hearted banter with former teammate Sebastiano Esposito following his move to the Belgian’s old club Anderlecht. On Instagram, the Inter Milan star urged Esposito to pitch in with match-winning contributions for Anderlecht.

Having helped Inter to the Serie A title in the 2020-21 campaign, Lukaku rejoined Chelsea in a club-record €113 million move last summer. Being the Blues’ record signing, the 29-year-old was expected to lead the team by example. Instead, he cut a frustrating figure in most matches and paired it up with controversial interviews off the pitch, professing his love for the Nerazzurri.

Upon his request, Chelsea have facilitated a move back to Inter Milan, with the striker re-joining the Italian giants on a one-year loan.

On Monday (July 4), RSC Anderlecht announced Esposito’s loan deal, stating that it had Lukaku’s seal of approval (via Football-Italia). Esposito, 20, tagged Lukaku in the comments with the reply “You are not beautiful.”

The Belgium international, who has been in a pleasant mood since his return to Italy, popped up with a hilarious reply to his former Inter teammate. He wrote:

“Piece of s***, make my team win”

Lukaku and Esposito shared the dressing room for only the first half of the 2019-20 season, before the latter was loaned out to SPAL. The Inter Milan loanee spent last season in FC Basel, netting seven times and providing nine assists in 34 appearances across competitions.

Underperforming Romelu Lukaku was Chelsea’s leading scorer in the 2021-22 season

Lukaku’s move to Stamford Bridge has not worked out the way most expected, no two ways about it. Yet, he emerged as the club’s leading scorer in his second debut season for the west London outfit.

Rejoining the club last summer, Lukaku scored 15 goals in 44 appearances under Thomas Tuchel. With 0.49 goals per 90, his average was higher than all of his teammates. His 25 percent conversion rate was better than that of Kai Havertz (18 percent) and Mason Mount (17 percent) and on par with Timo Werner (25 percent).

Chelsea might have made the right decision in allowing him to leave the club this summer, but they must find a way to bring in a capable goalscorer in his place. Without an efficient goal-getter, the Blues could have a hard time securing a top-four finish next term.

