Richarlison set to miss opening Premier League game for Tottenham Hotspur as FA confirms 1-match suspension blazeflare incident against Chelsea

The Football Association (FA) has slapped new Tottenham Hotspur signing Richarlison with a one-match ban after finding him guilty in its investigation of the flare incident. As a result, the Brazilian will miss Spurs’ Premier League opener against Southampton on August 6.

Chelsea and Everton squared off in a crucial Premier League encounter at Goodison Park on May 1. Then-Toffees star Richarlison scored the only goal of the match in the 46th minute, sealing maximum points for the relegation-threatened hosts.

While celebrating after the goal, Richarlison picked up a flare that was thrown onto the pitch and chucked it back into the crowd, drawing unwanted attention from the FA.

The FA took its time conducting a thorough investigation and has now found the new Tottenham Hotspur player in violation of FA Rule E3.

As a consequence, he will miss his Spurs' Premier League opener against Southampton and will have to pay a hefty £25,000 fine. FA’s statement read (via Football.London):

“An independent Regulatory Commission has suspended Richarlison de Andrade for one match and fined him £25,000 following a breach of FA Rule E3 that took place during a Premier League game on Sunday 1 May 2022.

“The Tottenham Hotspur FC forward admitted that his conduct while playing for Everton FC during the 46th minute of this game against Chelsea FC was improper, and his sanction was imposed during a subsequent hearing.”

Richarlison, who has signed for the Lilywhites in a £60 million-plus deal including add-ons, was at Everton for four seasons. He featured in 152 games across competitions for the Goodison Park outfit, recording 52 goals and 14 assists.

Richarlison could make his Tottenham Hotspur debut in London derby

Richarlison could play his first official game for Spurs on August 13, against Chelsea.

In the first big London derby of the 2022-23 season, the stage would be set for Richarlison to produce a fine performance and grab all the headlines in England.

So far, Richarlison has faced Chelsea nine times in his career, recording three goals and an assist.

His home debut for Antonio Conte’s side could come on August 20 when they welcome Wolverhampton Wanderers into town.

