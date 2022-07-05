Cristiano Ronaldo's Bugatti, Lionel Messi's Ferrari: 5 best cars owned by footballers

Earning millions every season, the best footballers in the world can afford the most sought-after materialistic pleasures in the world. They can own the biggest mansions, go on luxurious holidays, and own the fanciest of cars, without thinking much.

Throughout history, football stars have found themselves drawn towards ultra-expensive and ultra-exclusive supercars. The current crop of footballers is no exception.

Below, we will take a look at five of the biggest petrol heads around, shedding light on their most-valued possessions.

Now without further ado, let us take a look at the five most amazing cars owned by the world’s best footballers.

#5 Son Heung-min (South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur) - Ferrari LaFerrari

Norwich City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Tottenham Hotspur ace Son Heung-min scored 23 Premier League goals in the 2021-22 season, finishing as the joint-Golden Boot winner alongside Mohamed Salah.

The Spurs forward is now hailed as one of the best players in the division and is finally getting the recognition he has always deserved

The shy South Korean does not have a large fleet of supercars at his command, but his most expensive possession is worth writing home about.

The 29-year-old is a proud owner of the super-exclusive Ferrari LaFerrari. Ferrari has only made 499 of these $1.39 million hypercars, and Son is one of the lucky ones to be able to come home to it every day.

The Spurs Web @thespursweb BROOM BROOM: Son Heung-min has an incredible £1.5million car collection, including ultra-rare £1m Ferrari LaFerrari. He also has a Audi R8, Maserati Levante, Range Rover and a Bentley GT. [The Sun] BROOM BROOM: Son Heung-min has an incredible £1.5million car collection, including ultra-rare £1m Ferrari LaFerrari. He also has a Audi R8, Maserati Levante, Range Rover and a Bentley GT. [The Sun] 🚘💨 BROOM BROOM: Son Heung-min has an incredible £1.5million car collection, including ultra-rare £1m Ferrari LaFerrari. He also has a Audi R8, Maserati Levante, Range Rover and a Bentley GT. [The Sun] https://t.co/cH4RvLYUH5

As per The Sun, Spurs urged Son not to get his LaFerrari in its traditional racing red color scheme due to their rivalry with Arsenal. The forward obliged and went with black instead.

#5 Karim Benzema (France and Real Madrid) - Bugatti Chiron

Liverpool FC v Real Madrid - UEFA Champions League Final 2021/22

Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema has the world at his feet right now. Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure in 2018, the Frenchman has come on his own, emerging as arguably the best player in Europe.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or favorite loves shiny things in his possession, be it sought-after silverware or bleeding edge cars. In that sense, the Bugatti Chiron is a fitting machine for the 34-year-old superstar.

Fancy Di Maria @FancyDiMaria_



It has 1,500 hp, accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 420km/h. Karim Benzema stands next to his €2.5m Bugatti Chiron he bought in 2018.It has 1,500 hp, accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 420km/h. #SilverSports Karim Benzema stands next to his €2.5m Bugatti Chiron he bought in 2018.It has 1,500 hp, accelerates from 0 to 100km/h in 2.5 seconds, and reaches a top speed of 420km/h. #SilverSports https://t.co/jZaw88rqRR

Bought for a whopping $3.01 million, the Chiron is the latest addition to Benzema’s enviable garage (via The Sun).

A fitting successor to Veyron, which Benzema already owns, Chiron is all about bone-chilling performances. It can clock 0-62 mph in just under 2.5 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 261 mph.

#3 Neymar (Brazil and Prais Saint-Germain) - Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita

Japan v Brazil - International Friendly

For better or worse, Neymar has never shied away from basking in the spotlight.

He deceives opponents on the pitch with his flashy footwork, loves to wear a lot of bling off the pitch, and loves his cars to go fast and turn heads.

Legit.ng | Leading the way @legitngnews



legit.ng/1374987-neymar… One of Neymar's most expensive cars is the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita - said to be worth a staggering N1.7billion. This car moves up to a top speed of 425 km/h. One of Neymar's most expensive cars is the Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita - said to be worth a staggering N1.7billion. This car moves up to a top speed of 425 km/h.legit.ng/1374987-neymar…

Neymar has quite a few speed demons in his collection, but his Koenigsegg CCXR Trevita easily takes the cake.

According to Clacified (via Kickoff), the PSG star splurged a whopping $4.4 million to buy the car. The motor can go do 0-100 kmph in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of over 410 kmph.

The Brazilian ace also has a $4.2 million Lamborghini Veneno in his garage, making it the second-most expensive car in his jaw-dropping fleet.

#2 Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal and Manchester United) - Bugatti Centodieci

Portugal v Czech Republic: UEFA Nations League - League Path Group 2

The leading goalscorer in the history of football (815 goals), Cristiano Ronaldo never settles for the second best.

The Manchester United ace has won five Champions League trophies and bagged seven league titles across three countries. Yet, he continues to push himself to the limit. His strive for perfection and need to stand out have made him a proud owner of a super exclusive Bugatti Centodieci.

As per Bild (via The Sun), the Portuguese skipper pre-ordered the Centodieci back in 2020, becoming one of the ten people to be the first owners of the iconic speed machine.

As expected, the exclusivity came at a premium, with the 37-year-old splurging a whopping $10.5 million to secure the car. Believed to be a tribute to the legendary Bugatti EB110, the Centodieci can do 0-62 mph in 2.4 seconds flat and attain a top speed of 236 mph. Deliveries of the car started in 2021.

TCR. @TeamCRonaldo via AS:



Cristiano Ronaldo adds ultra-rare €8m Bugatti Centodieci to his incredible car collection.



There will be just 10 models in existence.

Cristiano has to wait until 2022 until he receives it as Bugatti only started production a few weeks ago. via AS:Cristiano Ronaldo adds ultra-rare €8m Bugatti Centodieci to his incredible car collection.There will be just 10 models in existence.Cristiano has to wait until 2022 until he receives it as Bugatti only started production a few weeks ago. 🚘🚨 via AS:Cristiano Ronaldo adds ultra-rare €8m Bugatti Centodieci to his incredible car collection. There will be just 10 models in existence.Cristiano has to wait until 2022 until he receives it as Bugatti only started production a few weeks ago. https://t.co/8KGbeoIgD3

The Centodieci marks the third Bugatti in Ronaldo’s envious collection of supercars. He already has a Chiron and a Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, both of which carry the “CR7” branding.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain) - Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti

Argentina v Estonia - International Friendly

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi is widely regarded as one of the best players to ever grace the sport.

The Argentine maverick ruled the pitch for Barcelona for 17 long seasons before joining Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent in the summer of 2021.

A leader through and through, Messi is expected to play a key role in the Parisians' Champions League campaign next season.

Carole Nash Inside Classics @carolenashcars Reports say that Leo Messi has just bought a 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti for nearly £25m. A stunning car! Reports say that Leo Messi has just bought a 1957 Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti for nearly £25m. A stunning car! https://t.co/Qwa3C4BnWH

Messi has always striven for class and uniqueness, and his most prized automobile thoroughly reflects the aforementioned properties.

Dubbed the "prancing horse of 1957", Ferrari 335 S Spider Scaglietti is the most jaw-dropping car in Messi’s collection.

According to Goal, the 35-year-old bought the car for an eye-popping $36 million in an auction. The car, powered by a 4.0L naturally aspirated V12 engine, can breach the 300 kmph-mark without breaking a sweat.

His arch-rival Ronaldo reportedly also had his eyes on the iconic machine, but was ultimately beaten to the punch by the PSG star.

Also Read: Ronaldo and Georgina, David and Victoria Beckham - 6 most glamorous couples in football

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far