Ronaldo and Georgina, David and Victoria Beckham - 6 most glamorous couples in football

The green rectangle, where the action takes place, is only a part of the ecosystem called football. It contains living breathing personalities, people with real lives, and relationships.

Fans of the sport are seldom satisfied with just seeing their players battle it out on the pitch. They strive to learn more about their personal lives, the people they are with, the places they call home, and much more. Aware of the fans’ demands, some media houses are always prepared to go the extra mile to get that delicious scoop that takes them to the minds of millions.

Maintaining sanity and nurturing a relationship under constant vigilance is hardly a straightforward affair. Only the strong endure, while others get crushed under massive pressure.

Today’s list is about couples who have managed to find happiness even under media scrutiny, setting an example for millions. Most importantly, they have looked drop-dead gorgeous while doing so.

Now, without further ado, let us look at six glamorous couples who are defining “couple goals” in 2022:

#6 Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards

Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Liverpool's Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and Perrie Edwards are among the hottest pairs in football. The Englishman and the 'Little Mix' singer frequently graced mega-events together, but were cautious about going public in the initial days.

The two reportedly (via Capital FM) started dating in November 2016, but Perrie waited until February 2017 before making it public via her Instagram post. The same month, they made their first public appearance together at the BRIT Awards.

The glamorous couple had their first child, Alex, in August 2021, and less than a year later (June 2022) got engaged to get married. Oxlade proposed to his beau while on a romantic getaway, going down on one knee to pop the question.

Swept off her feet by the gesture, Edwards happily obliged, and later shared the moment on her Instagram profile.

#5 Neymar and Bruna Biancardi

Japan v Brazil - International Friendly

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar is currently in a relationship with Brazilian beauty Bruna Biancardi.

Neymar, who is widely celebrated as one of the finest forwards in football, met Biancardi in 2020, and the duo have since been going strong.

Biancardi, 27, had her big break as a contestant in MTV’s reality show ‘De Ferias com o Ex' (Holidays with exes).

She is also a renowned social media influencer, with 1.8million followers on Instagram. Biancardi also serves as the marketing and e-commerce manager for clothing brand Long Island (via Marca).

The 30-year-old did not rush to make his relationship with Biancardi public, but the glamorous couple have slowly taken wraps off their love life since.

They regularly attend brand events together and grace each other’s social media.

#4 Bastian Schweinsteiger and Ana Ivanovic

Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic in Laver Cup Opening Night

2008 French Open winner Ana Ivanovic and Bayern Munich legend Bastian Schweinsteiger may very well be the most accomplished sporting couple in the world.

While the Serbian tennis star was once ranked no. 1 in the women’s division, Schweinsteiger has gone down as one of Bayern and Germany’s greatest of all time.

Schweinsteiger and Ivanovic first met in 2014 and took their sweet time before making their relationship public.

In 2016, the duo got married in Venice and welcomed their first child, Luka, two years later. They had another son in 2019, whose name they have not yet made public.

In an old interview, Schweinsteiger (via TennisWorldUSA) revealed what made his relationship with his wife so fulfilling. He said:

“Ana knows exactly what I see, what I see and that makes my life way easier. I like that. The basic is love and that we both respect us a lot and understand each other so much and have the right views of life.”

#3 Sergio Ramos and Pilar Rubio

Ramos-Rubio in FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

Four-time Champions League-winning centre-back Sergio Ramos is one of the best players of his generation.

His wife, Pilar Rubio, is one of the most famous TV presenters and models in Spain. Over the last decade, the glamorous couple has set the standard for "couple goals" in the world of football.

The two have been in a relationship since 2012 and got married in 2019 in Ramos’ hometown Seville, with many football stars, including Marcelo and David Beckham, attending the event.

The two have four amazing children together, Sergio Jr, Marco, Alejandro, and Máximo Adriano, who regularly make appearances on their parents’ Instagram handles.

The story of how they first met still remains a mystery, but in his documentary El Corazón de Sergio Ramos, the 36-year-old revealed that his love story with the 44-year-old started unconventionally.

He told 90min (via Sports Illustrated):

"It was a little abnormal, to dream three times about the same person. And it is true that I did know of her because she was a television presenter. We had no link or anything in common, but quite the opposite.

"The first message was to try to [break the ice] but I didn't have many aspirations to get an answer back. But hey, with the passage of time it seems that the strategy took effect, and from there we got to know each other to the extent that we do today.”

#2 David and Victoria Beckham

Los Angeles Galaxy Unveil David Beckham Statue

David and Victoria Beckham define the gold standard of power couples.

The former Manchester United midfielder and ex-Spice Girl have been together for a whopping 25 years, proving that fairytales can thrive even under the often-harsh spotlight of fame.

Victoria and David met in the Manchester United players’ lounge back in 1997. David, who was yet to break into Man United’s first team asked for the Spice Girl’s number, and Posh happily obliged.

A year later, they got engaged and finally tied the knot on July 4, 1999. They have tackled more than their fair share of rumors since then, but the parent of four, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, have carried on, with love in their hearts, and without a worry in the world.

The Manchester United legend described themselves as being a “strong family unit,” hailing their family values for their ever-blossoming relationship.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs (via USMagazine), he said:

“We’re a strong family unit. We’ve got strong parents. We were brought up with the right values. Of course you make mistakes over the years, and we all know marriage is difficult at times. It’s about working through it. We know each other better than anybody.

“People have talked about, ‘Do we stay together because it’s a brand?’ Of course not. We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children.”

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

On the topic of being glamorous and hip, no couple can hold a candle to the dazzling duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez.

With five Ballons d’Or to his name, Ronaldo is widely hailed as the best footballer on the planet. Over the course of his career, he has had his fair share of dalliances, but Spanish beauty Georgina seems to be the one he will finally settle down for.

The two met for the first time in a Gucci store in Madrid back in 2016, where the 28-year-old worked as a saleswoman. Rodriguez (via the Sun) said it was “love at first sight” for both of them.

They have been together since and have two beautiful children, Alana and Bella Esmeralda, together. The Manchester United star is yet to announce a date for what could be the wedding of the decade, but it is likely to be sooner rather than later.

When asked whether or not a wedding was on the books, the 37-year-old told Piers Morgan:

“We’ll be [married] one day, for sure. It’s my mum’s dream as well. So, one day. Why not? It’s great. She’s my friend. We have conversations. I open the heart for her and she opens the heart for me.”

Also Read: 5 best South American footballers in the world right now (July 2022)

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far