“I wouldn’t be surprised to see him hit the ground running” – Former Liverpool star claims Darwin Nunez could be as ‘effective’ as Haaland 

Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson has claimed that new Anfield striker Darwin Nunez could be as effective as Manchester City's newest centre-forward, Erling Haaland.

Nunez, 23, joined Liverpool from Benfica in a £64 million deal that could rise up to £85 million. The Uruguayan striker wowed fans in the Primeira Liga and in Europe last season with his phenomenal attacking output, scoring 34 goals in 41 appearances.

He's been compared to Manchester City's newest star, Erling Haaland, who joined the Premier League champions in a £51 million move. Haaland, 21, has quickly become one of Europe's most coveted strikers with his tenacious goalscoring abilities. The imposing Norwegian centre-forward managed a remarkable 83 goals in 87 appearances for former side Borussia Dortmund.

Nunez arrives at Anfield as part of a new-look frontline for Jurgen Klopp who is dealing with the departure of star man Sadio Mane to Bayern Munich. The Senegalese star has been a huge part of the Reds' success under the German manager, scoring 120 goals and creating 48 assists in 269 games.

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has touched on the arrival of Nunez at Anfield. He believes the former Benfica hitman has big shoes to fill with the exit of Sadio Mane, telling GGRECON:

"They're big shoes to fill, aren't they? But Liverpool seems to get it right every time. So I wouldn't be surprised to see him hit the ground running. The way they do their recruitment is special."

He continued by comparing the impact he is expecting Nunez to have, to that of Haaland at City:

"Let's face it, a year ago most of us wouldn't have known who Núñez was, and I don't mean that in a bad way. Everyone is talking about Erling Haaland, but it wouldn't surprise me if this guy is just as effective."

Liverpool and Manchester City to go toe-to-toe yet again

The two iconic managers could be set to wage war again.

The Premier League title race of 2021/22 was a nail-biting affair, with both Liverpool and Manchester City battling out for the title. Manchester City eventually walked away victors on the closing day of the season, having staged an incredible 3-2 comeback victory over Aston Villa.

Just one point was enough for Pep Guardiola's side to pip Jurgen Klopp's men to the title and they seem set to do it all again next season.

The two Premier League heavyweights have been at the very top of English football for the last five years. This upcoming season stands to be special since they've now lured two of Europe's deadliest frontmen to their already astounding number of top talents at their respective clubs.

