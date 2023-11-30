Former Liverpool star claims he only joined the Reds because Manchester United rejected chance to sign him

Paul Ince has said that he joined Liverpool only because Manchester United didn't want him back.

The Merseysiders and the Red Devils have a fierce and historic rivalry. No player has moved directly between the two clubs since 1964. Very few have played for both teams, but is Ince one of them.

The defensive midfielder represented the Red Devils between 1989 and 1995. He made 267 appearances, scoring 27 goals and providing 16 assists. However, after a fallout with Sir Alex Ferguson, Ince was sold to Inter Milan for £7.5 million.

He returned to England after only one season in Italy, joining United's fierce rivals, Liverpool. The 56-year-old has now said that the Red Devils didn't want him back, prompting his decision to move to Anfield, telling talkSPORT:

"I have always kind of felt - and I have said this time and time again - it is no disrespect to both teams, but I'd have never have gone to Liverpool straight from Manchester United or from Liverpool straight to Manchester United. That is a cardinal sin."

Ince added:

"When I left to go to Inter Milan, I didn't want to leave Manchester United. When I came back from Inter Milan, Man United had first refusal on me. I could have easily gone back to Manchester United - they turned down that decision to take me back."

Ince made 81 appearances for the Reds, scoring 17 goals and providing 11 assists.

One of his last contributions for them was the equaliser in a 2-2 draw with United in May 1999. He celebrated wildly at Anfield after scoring against his former club, sending the Kops to ruptures.

Did Paul Ince win silverware at both Liverpool and Manchester United?

Paul Ince won 10 trophies in seven seasons at Old Trafford. That includes two Premier League titles, two FA Cups and three Community Shield titles.

Ince, though, didn't win silverware during his two seasons at Anfield. The Reds finished third in the Premier League in Ince's first season in 1997-98 and seventh the following season, which was Ince's last.

After tangling with Gerard Houllier, Ince went on to join Middlesbrough. He hung up his boots in 2007 with Macclesfield.