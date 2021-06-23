Former Liverpool star confesses he would never play for any other Premier League side

Former Liverpool and current Atlético Madrid striker Luis Suarez has confessed that he would not play for any other Premier League side other than Liverpool.

In an interview with World Soccer Magazine (from the Mirror), Suarez has said his love for the club and its fans would prevent him from signing for any other Premier League side. Suarez said:

"Playing for any team other than Liverpool in England would be hard. I had, and hope I still do have, such a good relationship with Liverpool fans that it would be strange for me to play for somebody else."

Suarez and Liverpool had a strong bond before the Uruguayan international decided to move to Barcelona in 2014. In Spain, he linked up with Neymar and Lionel Messi, creating the famous MSN front-three which won Barcelona the treble in 2015.

However, the relationship between Suarez and Liverpool soured a little after the 2019 Champions League semi-final. The Uruguayan celebrated after scoring a goal against Jurgen Klopp's men at the Nou Camp.

Ever since his departure from Anfield, Suarez has always been linked with a move back to Liverpool. Despite being 34 years old now, the striker still hasn't lost his goalscoring touch. He scored 21 goals for Atletico Madrid last season, helping them win the La Liga title.

Suarez happy to see Liverpool win the league in 2020

Liverpool came agonizingly close to winning the Premier League in Suarez's final season at the club. They had to wait for another 6 seasons to win the league, finally accomplishing it in the 2019-20 season.

Suarez said he was happy to see Liverpool back on top of the English game. He stated:

"It would have been special to win the league with Liverpool, but I am glad that their wait is now over. They look like a team that will compete for many seasons to come even if this one has not been the best for them. They are back where they belong."

Suarez also maintained that he is currently happy at Atletico Madrid and is not looking to change clubs after only spending one season at Wanda Metropolitano:

"At the moment I am enjoying my time here. I enjoy it here, we are settled in Spain - there is not need to think about me leaving."

Luis Suarez:



Edited by Anantaajith Ra