Former Liverpool star Danny Murphy issues Erik ten Hag sack verdict after Manchester United's FA Cup victory

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy reckons Manchester United should sack Erik ten Hag despite their FA Cup win on Saturday, May 25. He believes that one match doesn't change the fact that the Red Devils have been poor under the Dutchman this season.

Ten Hag has come under immense scrutiny in what is his second season at the club. Manchester United finished their worst-ever eighth in the Premier League table with a -1 goal difference. They won just one of their six group games in the UEFA Champions League, finishing at the bottom.

United beat city rivals Manchester City 2-1 in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday. However, Murphy believes Ten Hag should be sacked regardless, as he wrote in Daily Mail:

"The talk will now be of Ten Hag's future. I'm pleased he has won a second trophy because he's had to put up with a hell of a lot at Old Trafford. At the same time, it is normal for a manager to take criticism at such a big club. One swallow doesn't make a summer."

He added:

The reality is he has not shown enough in terms of motivational techniques or tactics over a period of time. He has failed repeatedly and I don't think this final will be enough to save him because the United owners cannot base their decision on one match.

"United have been horrendous too many times this season. Fans of rival clubs would love Ten Hag to stay because they don't see him as the figure to push the team on."

Murphy believes that Manchester United hierarchy will be looking at options after a disappointing season, as he wrote:

"Clubs are criticised for changing managers without having a successor lined up, but also slammed for seeing what is out there first, which is deemed disrespectful to the incumbent. My view is that after the season United have had, it was imperative for the club to look at viable options.

"I don't think the hierarchy will feel guilty if Ten Hag is upset. He will be well compensated if he leaves and his job would not be under threat if the team had performed."

The Guardian reported before the FA Cup final that Manchester United will sack Ten Hag regardless of the result.

Kieran McKenna linked with Manchester United return

As per multiple reports, United's hierarchy have already held talks with Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna for a potential move this summer. They could bring the Englishman back to the club if they sack Erik ten Hag.

McKenna previously coached Tottenham Hotspur's U18 side before moving to Manchester United's academy in 2016. He spent two years with their academy before becoming the assistant manager for Jose Mourinho. Despite Mourinho's sacking, McKenna remained in the coaching staff of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer and Ralf Rangnick before leaving in 2021.

He then joined League One Ipswich Town as head coach in 2021. He led them to a promotion to the EFL Championship in the 2022-23 season before getting them promoted to the Premier League this season.

Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion are also interested in signing McKenna. However, as per The Times (via Goal), he would prefer a move to Manchester United.

