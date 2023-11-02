Former Liverpool star denies feud with Jurgen Klopp, claims the Reds boss has proven him wrong this season

Former Liverpool and Bayern Munich midfielder Didi Hamann has denied any rift between him and Jurgen Klopp. The former Germany international has also admitted that his compatriot has proven him wrong this season.

Hamann claimed last season that Liverpool's poor run of form could see Jurgen Klopp facing the sack. The Reds finished trophyless and fifth in the Premier League. However, they kept their faith in the manager who has managed to revive the club this season.

Liverpool are currently fourth in the Premier League table and trail leaders Tottenham Hotspur by just three points. Hamann has claimed that he never had any feud with Klopp, telling BoyleSports, as quoted by Goal:

"I don't have a feud with Klopp. I think he responded to something I said last season, but I wouldn't say we're feuding! I wasn't sure if he was the right man in the summer, I have to say, due to their poor season."

He added:

"Liverpool finished the season really well and almost got back into the Champions League, but I wasn't sure last summer because Klopp has been there for a long time and the club needed a rebuild."

Hamann has admitted that he has been extremely impressed with the start Liverpool have enjoyed despite an overhaul in the dressing room. He added:

"Liverpool let a lot of players go and they probably missed out on one or two players, like (Eduardo) Camavinga and (Aurelien) Tchouameni, who would've been huge signings. They had to get rid of six or seven players to build their new midfield."

He added:

"I can't remember a team doing that and being successful straight away. I was very cautious earlier on in the season, but I'm very impressed with the team and Klopp himself. He said he still had a fire in him and he'll go again, and I didn't expect the start they've had."

The Merseysiders will face Luton Town at Kenilworth Road on November 5 following a 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the EFL Cup Round of 16 on Wednesday.

Jurgen Klopp impressed with Liverpool star after 2-1 Carabao Cup win against Bournemouth

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has waxed lyrical about youngster Jarell Quansah following his excellent showing against Bournemouth on November 1. The Reds beat the Cherries 2-1 in the Round of 16 of the EFL Cup as Quansah caught the eye at the heart of the defense.

During the post-match press conference, Klopp singled out the youngster for his performance, saying (h/t The Standard):

"He was really good. In these circumstances, wow. [He had] so many difficult balls to judge, to estimate, where is it coming down? He did really well. On the ball, Caoimhin [Kelleher] thought: '[Let's] give him the ball quite a lot and let's see what he can do.' He did really well there. Yes, top game, absolutely."

Quansah, who came through the youth ranks of the Merseyside club, has been a revelation this season. The 20-year-old paired up with Joel Matip at the heart of the defense against Bournemouth and did exceptionally well.

Quansah made 86 passes with 89% accuracy, seven clearances, and two interceptions, and won four overall duels in his latest outing. He has already made seven appearances across competitions so far for the Reds this season.