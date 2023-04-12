Former Liverpool star Glen Johnson names his Premier League favorites between Arsenal and Manchester City

Former Liverpool defender Glen Johnson has backed Arsenal to lift the 2022-23 Premier League title, beating Manchester City in the process.

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League table with 73 points from 30 matches, relishing a six-point lead over Manchester City. However, Pep Guardiola's side still have an extra game in hand.

After finishing fifth in the standings last season, Mikel Arteta's side are aiming to break their 19-year-long Premier League drought this term. The club are currently on an impressive eight-match unbeaten streak.

When asked about his Premier League favorites, Johnson told Betfred:

"Arsenal. They've shown that they can win games in every way possible so far and proved that they can battle and scrap, which is something I didn't know they were capable of doing. Although I don't expect Manchester City to slow down behind them, I don't expect the Gunners to slow down either with eight games to go."

Johnson asserted that Arsenal should be satisfied with a point during their recent 2-2 Premier League draw away at Liverpool. On this, he said:

"They will be disappointed they blew a 2-0 lead at Anfield but a couple of years ago, they wouldn't have even looked like scoring two goals away at Liverpool. They would have probably lost.

"They'll probably look at the point as a bad point, but there's no such thing as a bad point when you're playing away at Anfield. Only good teams can put themselves in such a good position at Anfield."

Johnson also shared his thoughts on top-four chances, concluding:

"I think Newcastle United and Manchester United will also make the top-four. Newcastle have done brilliantly this season, but in regards to Manchester United, I don't believe they're better than Liverpool or Chelsea. They're just not as hot and cold as them."

Mikael Silvestre weighs in on PL title race involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Speaking to bettingexpert, former Arsenal star Mikael Silvestre has backed the Gunners to defeat Manchester City to the domestic title. He said:

"It will be a very tight one but I think Arsenal can manage it. They've been through a lot this season and I think they can hold their own nerves and keep playing the way they have done so far."

The Gunners are next set to face a struggling West Ham United side in their Premier League clash at the London Stadium on Sunday (April 16).

