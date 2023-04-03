Former Liverpool star Jose Enrique makes tongue-in-cheek claim about Chelsea's potential new boss after Graham Potter's sacking

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique took a cheeky dig at Chelsea after they sacked manager Graham Potter on Sunday, April 2.

The Blues appointed Potter in September 2022 following Thomas Tuchel's sacking. He started off decently but had a major dip in form, which saw the west London side struggling on the pitch.

Chelsea are currently 11th in the Premier League table and were already eliminated from both domestic cup competitions. They are in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals as well where they will face Real Madrid.

Potter managed 31 games for the Blues across competitions, winning just 12 of them. His side scored just 33 goals and conceded 31. He has the lowest win percentage of any Chelsea manager in the 21st century at 39%.

After the Englishman's sacking, former Liverpool defender Enrique took to Twitter to take a dig at the Blues. He claimed that their next manager would perhaps be Roberto de Zerbi, who replaced Potter at Brighton & Hove Albion.

Enrique tweeted:

"Wow didn't expect that. Now they will get Roberto de zerbi 😂"

De Zerbi currently has Brighton in sixth place in the Premier League table, five points above the Blues with two games in hand. They will play AFC Bournemouth in their next match on April 4.

Chelsea's next game, meanwhile, is against Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on the same day.

Chelsea owners on sacking Graham Potter ahead of Liverpool clash

Blues co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali released a statement following Potter's sacking. They thanked the Englishman for his contribution and showed their faith in Bruno Salter, who will take charge as the interim coach.

Boehly and Eghbali's statement read (via the club's official website):

"On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome."

They added:

"Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high."

Salter is likely to manage the side when they take on Liverpool on Tuesday. The west London side have, however, been heavily linked with a move for Julian Nagelsmann, who was sacked by Bayern Munich last month.

